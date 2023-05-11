Word & Brown Senior Director of Education Paul Roberts Elected to CAHIP Board of Directors

Word & Brown General Agency Senior Director of Education and Market Development Paul Roberts has been elected Vice President of Legislation by the California Association of Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP). Effective July 1, Paul will join the executive board of 12 at the state's largest health insurance trade association. Paul previously served as Vice President of Public Affairs at CAHIP during 2020-2021.

"Paul's compliance, regulatory, and legislative expertise are a natural fit with his election as CAHIP's new Vice President of Legislation," said Marc McGinnis, president of Word & Brown. "All of us at Word & Brown congratulate him, and we look forward to his work coordinating grassroots legislative efforts on behalf of the health insurance industry statewide."

Paul Roberts joined Word & Brown in September 2006, and he has worked in roles across the organization. In his current role, Paul leads Word & Brown's efforts to help brokers, employers, and employees better understand group health insurance. He is a nationally recognized Continuing Education trainer, with certification from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and HRCI (the former Human Resource Certification Institute).

"I look forward to serving CAHIP and advocating for health care consumers across the state concerning legislation affecting the health insurance industry, including small businesses and insurance professionals," said Paul Roberts, incoming CAHIP VP of Legislation. "I will be working closely with CAHIP chapters statewide and legislators in Sacramento to help them understand the association's position and to be a resource as they consider policies and legislation affecting our members, the industry, and Californians."

A published author and frequent columnist on employee benefits and HR-related topics, Paul has developed dozens of Continuing Education courses. They include the new national "ACA and Beyond: A Modern Look at Employee Benefits" certification course developed for the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP). It has been experienced in 2023 by a growing number of insurance professionals nationwide.

Headquartered in Orange, California, Word & Brown has a 38-year history of helping brokers address the diverse health insurance and employee benefits needs of small and large businesses. Word & Brown delivers innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting, personalized sales support, a commitment to helping brokers increase sales, and a pledge to deliver "Service of Unequalled Excellence." For more information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.

