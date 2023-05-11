Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Signs Thirty-Seven Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 109 – State Park Campsite Reservations

HB 267 – Telehealth Practice Standards

CS/CS/HB 437 – Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items

CS/CS/HB 639 – Issuance of Special Beverage Licenses

HB 891 – Year-Round School Pilot Program

CS/CS/HB 949 – Operation of a Golf Cart

HB 1091 – Licensing Fee Relief

CS/CS/HB 1259 – Education

CS/CS/CS/HB 1305 – Department of Transportation

CS/CS HB 1387 – Department of Health

CS/HB 1441 – A Florida Museum of Black History

CS/HB 1597 – Florida Virtual School

HB 7003 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7035 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7061 – Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services

CS/SB 234 – Statutorily Required Reports

CS/CS/SB 238 – Public Records

CS/SB 252 – Protection from Discrimination based on Health Care Choices

CS/SB 404 – Public Records

SB 614 – Mammography Reports

CS/SB 666 – Form of Candidate Oath

CS/CS/SB 724 – Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative

CS/CS/SB 752 – Temporary Commercial Kitchens

CS/CS/SB 774 – Ethics Requirements for Public Officials

CS/CS/SB 902 – Safety Standards for Amusement Rides

CS/SB 904 – Public Records

CS/SB 946 – Public Records

SB 948 – Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State

CS/SB 1332 – Missing Persons

CS/CS/CS/SB 1418 – Emergency Communications

CS/SB 1458 – Roller Skating Rink Safety

CS/SB 1580 – Protections of Medical Conscience

CS/SB 1616 – Public Records

CS/SB 7014 – Juvenile Justice

CS/SB 7020 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

SB 7022 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

###

