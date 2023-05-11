Governor DeSantis Signs Thirty-Seven Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/HB 109 – State Park Campsite Reservations
HB 267 – Telehealth Practice Standards
CS/CS/HB 437 – Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items
CS/CS/HB 639 – Issuance of Special Beverage Licenses
HB 891 – Year-Round School Pilot Program
CS/CS/HB 949 – Operation of a Golf Cart
HB 1091 – Licensing Fee Relief
CS/CS/HB 1259 – Education
CS/CS/CS/HB 1305 – Department of Transportation
CS/CS HB 1387 – Department of Health
CS/HB 1441 – A Florida Museum of Black History
CS/HB 1597 – Florida Virtual School
HB 7003 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7035 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7061 – Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services
CS/SB 234 – Statutorily Required Reports
CS/CS/SB 238 – Public Records
CS/SB 252 – Protection from Discrimination based on Health Care Choices
CS/SB 404 – Public Records
SB 614 – Mammography Reports
CS/SB 666 – Form of Candidate Oath
CS/CS/SB 724 – Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative
CS/CS/SB 752 – Temporary Commercial Kitchens
CS/CS/SB 774 – Ethics Requirements for Public Officials
CS/CS/SB 902 – Safety Standards for Amusement Rides
CS/SB 904 – Public Records
CS/SB 946 – Public Records
SB 948 – Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State
CS/SB 1332 – Missing Persons
CS/CS/CS/SB 1418 – Emergency Communications
CS/SB 1458 – Roller Skating Rink Safety
CS/SB 1580 – Protections of Medical Conscience
CS/SB 1616 – Public Records
CS/SB 7014 – Juvenile Justice
CS/SB 7020 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
SB 7022 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
