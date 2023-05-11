Take Me Fishing! Trailer season in Southwest Idaho kicks off May 13 at Kleiner Pond

Fish and Game’s “Take Me Fishing!” Trailer is making its public event debut in Southwest Idaho on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as a part of the kickoff celebration for Meridian Parks and Recreation’s annual Unplug and Be Outside event.

During the kickoff celebration at Kleiner Park, anglers of all ages can enjoy a day of fishing — no fishing license required.

“One of the goals of our Take Me Fishing! Trailer program is to introduce as many people as possible to the sport of fishing, and the multitude of benefits this fun and healthy outdoor activity provides,” said Brian Pearson, Regional Communications Manager for Fish and Game’s Southwest Region. “It dovetails perfectly with the City of Meridian’s annual Unplug and Be Outside celebration, and we are thrilled to partner with Meridian Parks and Recreation for the weeklong celebration of all things outdoors.”

During the kickoff event on Saturday, Fish and Game will be running educational stations geared at teaching new anglers the basics of fishing, including knot tying and casting. For each activity that is completed successfully, attendees will receive a raffle ticket and be entered into a drawing for prizes ranging from tackle boxes to fishing rods.

People can also earn tickets by snapping a picture of any fish they catch, posting it to social media and tagging @MeridianParksandRecreation and Idaho Fish and Game. Participants will receive a ticket for each species they catch and correctly identify.

Adding to the fishing activities for the kickoff event at Kleiner Park, Boise River Guides will be offering basic fly-casting lessons and another activity-based opportunity to enter the raffle.

Continuing the Unplug and Be Outside fun, Fish and Game will bring the Take Me Fishing! Trailer out to Settler’s Park on Wednesday, May 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., providing another day of free fishing for participants of all ages. Other activities and booths at Settler’s Park will include a healthy eating station, hands-on tennis, soccer, and flag football workshops for kids.

More about Unplug and Be Outside

Through its annual Unplug and Be Outside celebration, Meridian Parks and Recreation hopes to inspire families to get connected to activities that promote positive mental, physical and emotional health by offering a week filled with free workshops and experiences focused on the arts, sports and recreation. This year’s Unplug and Be Outside events will take place May 13 – 20 at a variety of locations.

“During the last couple of years, we have learned the value of being connected to fun, recreation and each other. Unplug and Be Outside offers free opportunities for people of all ages to find an activity that creates a spark of joy,” explains Recreation Coordinator Reneé White.

A printed Unplug and Be Outside schedule can be picked up at the Kick-Off event, Field Day, or at the Meridian Parks & Recreation administrative office on the second floor of City Hall. It can also be viewed online at meridiancity.org/unplug.

The week begins with a Kick-Off on Saturday, May 13, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, in Kleiner Park. The kick-off will feature a variety of free hands-on activities, including:

Jump Rope and Double Dutch Demonstration and Workshop by the Summer Wind Skippers. Participating youth can take home a free jump rope.

Fishing at Kleiner Park Pond with instruction and loaner equipment provided by Idaho Fish and Game Department staff. Raffle tickets will be awarded to enter for prizes for casting, knot tying and fish identification.

Families who bring along their bikes can get free tire slime and make simple bike repairs. Children can learn new road skills in the Bicycle Obstacle Course and Bike Rodeo hosted by the Meridian Police Department. A small number of free kids bikes will be given away – first come, first served.

Learn more about local offerings from Meridian YMCA, Children’s Museum of Idaho, and Meridian Parks and Recreation.

The fun continues with a Field Day in Settlers Park on Wednesday, May 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, featuring free fishing, healthy eating station plus hands-on tennis, soccer and flag football workshops for kids.

Additional free workshops and activities will be offered throughout the week including dance, filmmaking, pottery, birdwatching, a nature-themed photo walk, and a historic walking tour. Activities are hosted in various locations and times during the week.

Those who participate in Unplug and Be Outside activities can enter to win a variety of prizes. The printable challenge card can be downloaded at meridaincity.org/unplug.

A new focus for the Take Me Fishing! Trailer Program

The Take Me Fishing! program in Southwest Idaho has undergone substantial changes this year, with an emphasis being placed on fewer, larger public events. In addition to partnering with Meridian Parks and Recreation for their Unplug and Be Outside celebration, the Southwest Region is partnering with the Eagle Police Department for the Cops & Bobbers event at Eagle Island State Park on May 27, and with Eagle Island State Park for the Idaho Outdoor Recreation Festival on June 3, for a total of three public events this year.

For a complete list of public Take Me Fishing! Trailer events throughout the state, visit gofishidaho.org.

With substantially fewer public events, Fish and Game's Southwest Region has shifted resources for the Take Me Fishing! Trailer to providing educational fishing field trips for local elementary schools throughout the month of May. This year, Fish and Game staff is hosting 18 schools and more than 1,200 fourth and fifth graders, many of whom are fishing for the first time.

If you are a teacher who is interested in signing your class up for a field trip next year, contact Brian Pearson at the Southwest Regional Office for more information: 208-854-8959.