Burgum calls on Biden administration to secure America’s borders as expiration of Title 42 nears

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today urged the Biden administration to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of an expected influx of illegal border crossings with the expiration of Title 42 at midnight tonight.

“From the southern border to our shared northern border with Canada, every state in the nation including North Dakota depends on strong border security to stop illegal immigration and drug and human trafficking and ensure the safe and efficient flow of goods and services,” Burgum said. “We urge the Biden administration to enforce existing immigration laws and dedicate more resources and attention to the southern border before this humanitarian crisis and security risk grows even worse with the expiration of Title 42. At the same time, with today’s long-overdue expiration of the COVID-19 federal emergency, we again urge the administration to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation at all ports of entry on the northern border to better facilitate legal cross-border traffic that supports our economy and friendship with our Canadian neighbors.”

As commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, Burgum has previously visited North Dakota National Guard soldiers serving along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, getting a first-hand look at their border mission and thanking them for their service in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

