Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Monroe County

Forsyth, GA (May 11, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating the death of Stephen Tingen, age 49, of Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia. On May 5, 2023, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI assist them with a death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that several deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant at Tingen’s home on Mallie Drive in Forsyth. When deputies entered the home, they found Tingen dead with a single gunshot wound. The early information indicates a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tingen’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab where an autopsy will be conducted.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for review.