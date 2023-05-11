VT Route 15 Cambridge
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 15 in Cambridge near Rusty’s Pizza has one lane shut down due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Ben Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatch I
802.878.7111