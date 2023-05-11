VT Route 15 Cambridge

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 15 in Cambridge near Rusty’s Pizza has one lane shut down due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Ben Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatch I

802.878.7111