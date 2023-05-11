Russ Bassett to Exhibit at NENA 2023 Conference and Expo

Russ Bassett will show how its 911 control console furniture can improve operator effectiveness at the NENA 2023 Conference and Expo.

WHITTIER, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Bassett, a leading provider of public safety control console furniture, will participate in the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 2023 Conference and Expo. The conference will take place from June 17-22 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX.

NENA provides education, training, and professional development opportunities for 911 call-takers, emergency dispatchers, and emergency responders. The NENA 2023 conference will offer more than 100 hours of breakout sessions, covering the most critical issues in public safety. Sessions will include hands-on training, industry insights, and thought leadership from experts in the field.

In addition to educational opportunities, the conference will feature an Expo Hall that showcases the latest technologies and services designed for public safety professionals. The Expo Hall will provide interactive displays and demonstrations from vendors and industry partners like Russ Bassett.

Russ Bassett will showcase its 911 control console furniture at booth 422 in the NENA 2023 Expo Hall. These specialized consoles are designed for high durability, technology integration, and ergonomics to help operators work efficiently during long shifts.

Russ Bassett also offers customization options to meet unique organizational needs, assistance with control room design, and exceptional customer service.

About Russ Bassett

Russ Bassett designs and manufactures 911 control console furniture that can withstand the daily wear and tear of 24/7/365 public safety operations. We integrate technology with flexible monitor mounting, streamlined workflows, accessible controls, and thoughtful cable management. We prioritize ergonomics and comfort to support the well-being of operators who spend long hours on the job.

