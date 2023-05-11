Submit Release
Enjoy an outdoor movie night at Runge Nature Center May 19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites outdoor enthusiasts for a movie under the stars May 19 from 8-9:30 p.m. at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.

End the work week by exploring the Runge Nature Center exhibits before settling down under the stars to watch a movie. Participants will watch one Wild Kratts episode and one Nature Cat episode while enjoying free popcorn, lemonade, and water. No registration is required for this event, and all ages are welcome. It is recommended that participants bring bug spray and a blanket to sit on during the shows.

Questions about this event can be sent to Sarah Easton at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

