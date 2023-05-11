Japan is Open for Hawaii Business!

Posted on May 11, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: May 11, 2023

Join the Hawaii Pavilion at the Tokyo International Gift Show

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) is recruiting Hawaii companies to promote and sell Hawaii-made products at the Autumn 2023 Tokyo International Gift Show (TIGS). This will be the twelfth consecutive year that DBEDT is organizing a Hawaii Pavilion at TIGS, to be held from September 6-8, 2023, at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight). TIGS is the largest international trade show in Japan drawing 200,000 buyers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to meet exhibitors at more than 4,500 booths.

“Hawaii’s brand is known throughout the world and especially in Japan. There continues to be a growing demand for new and authentic Hawaii-made products,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Through TIGS, Hawaii exhibitors will have an opportunity to share their products with buyers and distributors and have a chance to expand their distribution in Japan. The aspirational value of the Hawaii brand is priceless in the global economy.”

“Hawaii companies that participated in last year’s show achieved more than $5 million in export sales, even though Japan wasn’t fully open and recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Buyers at TIGS know that Hawaii will be featured each year and look for our pavilion,” said Dennis Ling, administrator of DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division. “Distributors, retailers and importers realize that the Hawaii brand is becoming more established and recognized for its quality and uniqueness in the Japan market.”

Registration for a full booth is $1,500. Deadline to apply is May 26, 2023.

The Hawaii Pavilion at TIGS is funded in part through a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). The Hawaii Pavilion at TIGS is part of a series of initiatives DBEDT has undertaken to increase the export of Hawaii’s products. For more details, please visit https://invest.hawaii.gov/exporting/histep.

Export-ready Hawaii companies interested in participating in the 2023 Tokyo International Gift Show can learn more and register at the following links:

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: https://invest.hawaii.gov.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 587-9006

Dennis Ling

Business Development & Support Division Administrator

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism