Choctaw Spring Collector Car Auction at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Ctr in Durant, OK set by Freedom Car Auctions
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions announces to celebrate America's Freedom, in association with the Choctaw Casino & Resort, a collector & special interest car auction at the Choctaw Center in Durant, OK.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) announces to celebrate America's Freedom, in association with the Choctaw Casino & Resort, a collector and special interest car auction at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma, Saturday, May 20, 2023.
— Spanky Assiter
The collector and special interest car auction will include vehicles and automobila from many consignors.
“Make plans to attend the inaugural Freedom Choctaw Collector Car Auction on May 20 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort Event Center, 3702 Choctaw Road, Durant, Oklahoma 74701,” said Assiter. “We have been entrusted to market and sell these once in a lifetime vehicles and collections of related memorabilia. This is a rare opportunity to buy a very special vehicle and to complete or start your collection of memorabilia.”
Opportunities of this magnitude to buy highly desirable rare vehicles and memorabilia do not come along very often. Plan to take advantage of this special opportunity noted Assiter.
Notable consignments include:
• 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
• 1970 Pontiac GTO Ram Air IV Coupe
• 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
• 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS5 Convertible
• 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe Fuelie
• 1971 Pontiac GTO Judge Coupe
• 2023 Jeep Wrangler
• 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Coupe
• 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
• 1932 Ford B Roadster
• 1956 Lincoln Premier Convertible
• 2019 Ford F350 Super Duty King Ranch Ramp 2019 Ford F350 Super Duty King Ranch / Lariat / Platinum / XL / XLT Flatbed Truck
• 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Coupe
• 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Pickup
• 1984 Nissan 300ZX Coupe
• 1955 Chevrolet Restomod Roadster
• 1931 Ford Woody
• 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Coupe
• 1957 Thunderbird 2-Top Convertible 1957 Ford
• Signs, Barber chair, Helmet, Posters, Bikes, Slot Machine, Light fixture, Neon, Coke, Photos, Pedal cars
• And much, much more.
Moreover, the event offers you the opportunity consign your car for future events and sell to bidders from across the Country. For more information about consigning one car or your whole collection or the auction in general, please call Freedom Car Auctions (844.399.1050) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com.
Call Freedom Car Auctions (844.399.1050) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for more information and updates.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions. Freedom has one thing to offer you. Great Service backed by years of experience marketing highly collectible automobiles. Either sell or buy your collector car, memorabilia, or entire collection with Freedom.
# # #
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Spanky Assiter
Freedom Car Auctions
+1 844.399.1050
email us here