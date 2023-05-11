Global One Media Group Acquires App2Date Solutions to Deepen Mobile App Development Expertise

App2Date

The acquisition of App2Date Solutions will enable Global One Media to drive customer and investor loyalty with a seamless user experience across all channels.

HONG KONG, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media, a leading 360-degree investor-focused marketing agency, has acquired App2Date Solutions, a Hong Kong-based mobile app development company. This acquisition will allow Global One Media to expand its mobile app development capabilities and offer a more comprehensive service portfolio to publicly traded companies.The mobile app development industry is undergoing a period of rapid change and disruption. In 2022, 255 billion mobile apps were downloaded across the world, a number steadily growing year on year. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of mobile devices, the reach of mobile data, and the development of new mobile app technologies. Projected to generate annual revenue of more than 613 billion USD by 2025, mobile apps need to be an integral part of any business’s sales and marketing strategy.As the mobile app market continues to grow, businesses are increasingly looking to develop apps to reach new customers and improve customer engagement. However, there are a number of challenges that businesses face when developing mobile apps, including:● Business and IT alignment: Businesses need to ensure that their business and IT teams are aligned on the goals and objectives of the mobile app development project.● Developer skills and expertise: Developing a high-quality mobile app requires a team of skilled developers with expertise in mobile app development that comes at a high cost.● User experience: Businesses need to ensure that their mobile app provides a good user experience. This means designing an app that is easy to use and navigate, and that is visually appealing.● Security: Businesses need to ensure that their mobile app is secure. This means taking steps to protect the app from unauthorized access, data breaches, and malware.The acquisition of App2Date Solutions Limited will enable Global One Media to drive customer and investor loyalty with a seamless user experience across all channels. It will also allow the company to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing mobile app development environment and strengthen their position in the industry. The acquisition comes ahead of other big announcements from the company’s headquarters, reinforcing Global One Media’s commitment to the cause of innovative investor-focused marketing."We are thrilled to welcome App2Date Solutions Limited to the Global One Media Group," said Managing Partner of Global One Media, Bastien Boulay. "With more than 6.3 billion smartphone users across the world, businesses including small and mid-cap companies increasingly need hyper-intuitive, multi-experience mobile applications to effectively channel their growth drivers to grow retail investor loyalty and that is where Global One Media steps in.”With this acquisition, Global One Media will be able to leverage App2Date Solutions' expertise and experience to provide its clients with the best possible mobile app design and development solutions in addition to its current bouquet of digital marketing services.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an innovative investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using our global network, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the web and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.Key services offered include: Social Media Management | Content Creation & Video Interviews | Design | Email Marketing | Website Development | Investor Webinars & Virtual EventsLocations: Montreal * Hong Kong * Singapore * Manila * OsloFor more information about Global One Media, please visit www.globalonemedia.com For all press, media inquiries or a full suite of high-resolution photos, please contact Global One Media at info@globalonemedia.com.

