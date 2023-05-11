CB/I Digital Awarded Gold and Bronze Stevie Awards for Marketing Campaign of the Year in Fashion and Financial Services

CB/I Digital has won a Gold Stevie for Paid Advertising in support of Melinda Maria, and a Bronze Stevie for SEO in support of First Citizens Bank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CB/I Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency, has recently earned a Gold Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Fashion & Style, and a Bronze Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Financial Products & Services in the 21st Annual American Business Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the country's premier business awards, recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals across industries. Over 3,700 applications were submitted this year, evaluated by a panel of over 230 respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. CB/I Digital was recognized alongside other top digital marketing agencies including Deloitte, Publicis Sapient, M&C Saatchi Performance, Hearts & Science, and Insider Studios.

The Gold Stevie was given in recognition of CB/I Digital’s work with Melinda Maria, a beloved luxury jeweler based in Los Angeles, providing unique and glamorous designs that are worn and promoted by iconic celebrities including Julia Roberts, J. Lo, the Kardashians, and Michelle Obama. CB/I was able to not only help them turn around flagging sales and double their revenue in 2021, but also maintained this momentum in 2022, growing the brand 47% amidst economic uncertainty. Their approach utilized tactical excellence in optimizing Google, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as utilizing two proprietary AI SaaS technologies to automate bidding for search campaigns, and streamline Marketing and Inventory efficiencies.

The Bronze Stevie was awarded for CB/I’s work with First Citizens Bank (NASDAQ: FCNCA), helping guide the institution through a massive digital transformation. FCB is one of the 20 largest banks in the country - having recently acquired CIT and Silicon Valley Bank - with over 600 branches in 19 states, managing over $200 billion in assets. Beginning with extensive keyword research - analyzing over 60,000 search terms - CB/I crafted a comprehensive Enterprise SEO strategy leveraging proprietary Playmaker SEO tools to increase efficiencies and implement targeted optimizations faster. These efforts have brought FCB top rankings in essential search terms, including the #1 position for “digital banking” and "free checking account" ahead of major institutions such as Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

This represents a significant milestone for co-founders Mike Le and Jane Bui, who originally founded the company in 2007 after emigrating from Vietnam to the US. They met by chance on the F Train in New York, and their bond became the foundation for the company. The company now employs over 100 people between offices in New York and Ho Chi Minh City. These awards follow their inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list and Best-In-Class Ecommerce from Interactive Media Award in 2022, as well as earning Finalist status on Digiday Awards' Best Search Campaign, and Search Engine Land award for Enterprise SEO, distinguishing CB/I as a multiple award-winning, global marketing agency.



About CB/I Digital

CB/I Digital is a leading digital marketing and cloud software company with offices in New York, US and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. They provide performance marketing cloud software platforms for large enterprise clients and growing brands, including First Citizens Bank, Beam Suntory, and LVMH.

CB/I is known for achieving exceptional revenue growth for clients with advanced SEO, performance marketing, and cloud-based platform development. CB/I developed several proprietary AI technologies that automate paid search campaign optimization, as well as streamline marketing and inventory operations. They are also a Premier Google, Meta Business, and Magento Solution Partner.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.