New York Festivals Health Awards Announces 2023 Special Industry Awards
Interpublic Group is Holding Company of the Year, IPG Health is Healthcare Network of the Year, AREA 23, An IPG Health Company is Healthcare Agency of the Year
These tremendous honors wouldn’t be possible without our talented people and their obsession with doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and our people”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals Health Awards honoring the best work in Healthcare & Wellness and Pharma (Rx) Advertising, announced the Special Industry Award winners for 2023.
— Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health
Interpublic Group | IPG earned a trifecta of impressive awards. Honors include the 2023 NYF Health Awards Holding Company of the Year, IPG Health earned Healthcare Network of the Year, and AREA 23, An IPG Health Company was honored with the title of Healthcare Agency of the Year.
2023 NYF Health Awards Holding Company of the Year
Interpublic Group | IPG, with employees in all major world markets, specializing in advertising, digital marketing, communications planning, media, public relations, and specialty marketing earned the prestigious title of NYF Health Awards 2023 Holding Company of the Year. The Holding Company of the Year is awarded to the holding company whose advertising networks earn the highest score for the highest caliber of work entered in all mediums across all competitions.
2023 NYF Health Awards Healthcare Network of the Year
IPG Health was in the spotlight this year earning the title of 2023 NYF Health Awards Healthcare Network of the Year. The NYF Health Awards Healthcare Network of the Year is awarded to an advertising agency network that earns the highest score for entries in all mediums across all competitions. The network’s companies, which include AREA 23, FCB Health New York and Neon earned an impressive number of trophies awarded by the 2023 Health Awards Executive Jury. Honors include the prestigious Grand Award, 17 NYF Health Gold Towers, 9 Silver Towers, 5 Bronze Towers and 78 Finalist Awards.
“These tremendous honors wouldn’t be possible without our talented people and their obsession with doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and our people,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “As we approach our second anniversary as a global network, it’s our interconnectivity and steadfast commitment to our purpose that keeps us laser-focused on creating life-changing work for our clients and their brands.”
2023 NYF Health Awards Healthcare Agency of the Year
AREA 23, An IPG Health Company, was recognized with the title of 2023 NYF Health Awards Healthcare Agency of the Year. The NYF Health Agency of the Year is awarded to an advertising agency that earns the highest score entries in all mediums across all competitions. AREA 23 earned an impressive 13 NYF Health Gold Towers, 8 Silver Towers, 1 Bronze Tower, and 42 Finalist Awards.
“Everyone at AREA 23 is thrilled with this achievement,” said Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer of AREA 23. “Winning Agency of the Year at NYF Health Awards means that our teams and our clients are onto something really special here. We’re changing pharma marketing and getting this recognition means everything.”
“We’re honored to celebrate IPG and its networks and agencies whose innovative campaigns impressed both the online Grand Jury and the live Executive Jury. NYF’s Special Industry Awards recognize the outstanding bold creative that pushed boundaries and delivered impressive messaging to consumers, patients, and healthcare professionals on behalf of world-class brands.” –Scott Rose, President, NYF Advertising Awards Competitions
The results of the NYF Health Awards Grand and Executive Jury sessions determine the overall points earned for winning entries. The New York Festivals Special Industry Awards provide an account of the highest-ranking companies and agencies within this year’s competition.
DE+I Awards
Aleisia Gibson Wright, Healthcare Managing Director at Lippe Taylor, was at the helm as chair of the NYF Health Awards DE+I Board. The 7 person DE+I Board of esteemed executives brought their understanding of the healthcare industry and awareness of social issues to the jury panel. Their insights and perspective guaranteed that inclusive advertising and marketing was celebrated and awarded. The Advisory Board ensured that all entries were judged fairly and thoughtfully using the 4R Framework created by P&G.
New York Festivals Health DE&I Awards honors work taking meaningful steps to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society. The DE+I Awards celebrates work that supports, protects, represents and uplifts historically underrepresented groups. For 2023 the DE+I Board honored the following NYF Health Award entries:
2023 NYF Health DE+I Award Winners
• Gold – Health & Wellness – FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company
“The Trial for #ClinicalEquality” for The Trial for #ClinicalEquality
• Silver – Health & Wellness – FCB Health New York, An IPG Health Company
“THE DUMB LAW PARADOX” for Blood Equality
• Silver – Pharma – Harrison/Star
“LOVE LETTERS: for Unbranded - Portfolio Marketing Team
• Bronze – Health & Wellness – Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
“Red Dab? Red Flag” for N/A
NYF’s Health Awards jury panels of globally respected healthcare and wellness innovators selected the 2023 award-winning entries from healthcare, wellness and pharma campaigns submitted from 29 countries worldwide.
The international New York Festivals Health Awards honors the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.
To view the entire gallery of trailblazing Healthcare & Wellness/Pharma campaigns earning Gold, Silver, Bronze Towers, and Finalist Awards in the 2023 NYF Health Awards, click https://home.nyfhealth.com/.
For more information on the 2023 NYF Health competition please visit :https://home.nyfhealth.com/ . View the 2023 Special Industry Award winners.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards®
Bowery Awards
NYF Health Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
email us here