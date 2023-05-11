2SLGBTQIA+ and Allied Organizations Call on Government of Canada to Act Amidst Rising Hate

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - In the leadup to the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on May 17th, 80+ civil society organizations, including 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations, unions, feminist organizations, and others, launched the #Act4QueerSafety campaign calling on the Government of Canada to address rising anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate.

2SLGBTQIA+ and Allied Organizations Call on Government of Canada to Act Amidst Rising Anti-2SLGBTQIA+ Hate

While the federal government has taken important steps to support 2SLGBTQIA+ communities over the past 8 years, they have not taken meaningful action to address a staggering rise in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate.

The campaign, led by the Society of Queer Momentum (Momentum for short), includes campaign partners such as the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Fierté Canada Pride, the Canadian Labour Congress, the Canadian Association of Social Workers, YWCA Canada, and dozens of other local and national organizations.

#Act4QueerSafety calls on the federal government to develop a funding program to support community organizations to address rising hate and to address unprecedented safety and security concerns. The campaign also calls for the appointment of a Special Representative to Address and Prevent Anti-2SLGBTQIA+ Hate, and a Special Envoy on International LGBTIQ+ Human Rights to promote LGBTIQ+ equality and human rights around the world, and more. Detailed information about the campaign and a list of campaign partners can be accessed at www.act4queersafety.ca .

Fae Johnstone, President of Momentum, shares that "2SLGBTQIA+ people in Canada are scared. We're seeing hate rising around the world and in our communities. We need the government to take this seriously - and act before hate escalates further. Without federal leadership, we risk following the path of the US, where our rights are under attack and queer communities face escalating violence."

From 2020-2021, there was a 64% increase in hate-motivated violence towards queer communities in Canada. Drag events and queer organizations are being targeted with protests and hate, both online and in-person. Efforts are underway to roll back inclusion in Canadian schools. Hateful rhetoric is infiltrating into the mainstream, equating queer and trans people with child abuse, pedophilia, and grooming.

Michael Kwag, Executive Director of the Community-Based Research Centre - a campaign partner - shares that "Rising hate translates into increased harassment and stigma towards queer people, which will worsen the mental health and well-being of our communities. Rising hate will have a long-term impact on the health of our communities - but we have a window of opportunity to act now before it gets worse."

SOURCE Society of Queer Momentum