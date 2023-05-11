GoodData Supports Streamlined Data Management With Last Mile ETL
GoodData Cloud’s new SQL-based datasets offer customers increased data management velocity for faster data delivery to end users.
The release of our new Last Mile ETL feature highlights our support for developers and business users alike, enabling both groups of users to increase efficiency in day-to-day data management, ”SAN FRANCISCO, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the leading data and analytics company, has announced the release of its new Last Mile ETL feature.
— Ryan Dolley, GoodData VP of Product Strategy.
GoodData’s new feature is designed to simplify and speed up data delivery while fully supporting changes made to the logical data model (LDM) within the GoodData interface — without affecting the data and data structure in a user’s database.
Last Mile ETL provides several benefits to organizations looking to improve their data management capabilities, by:
- Removing the need for context-switching between a user’s ELT/ETL pipeline and analytics solution.
- Allowing the creation of new datasets without affecting the underlying data.
- Enabling the use of developer-friendly SQL queries while offering non-technical users to easily access and analyze data through MAQL.
GoodData Cloud’s latest updates further help customers streamline their data management processes, enabling more efficient use of time and resources and maximized data velocity. Click here to learn more about Last Mile ETL or try all of GoodData Cloud’s features by starting a 30-day free trial.
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading data and analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. More than 140,000 of the world’s top businesses rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more with their data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, and Twitter.
