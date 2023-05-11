Balfour Capital Group is pleased to Announce Introducer Sonia Joseph
Investing , Hedge Funds
Integrity is the cornerstone of a purposeful life and wise investments, building a legacy of trust and prosperity.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce that Sonia Joseph, a highly respected business professional, will be joining the team as an Introducer from Dubai. With over 12 years of experience in business management, finance, marketing, and sales, Sonia brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to her new role.
— Steve Alain Lawrence Chief Investment Officer Balfour Capital Group
Prior to joining Balfour Capital Group, Sonia founded and is CEO of COGNI STRIDE - General Trading LLC, where she demonstrates exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. Her ability to direct market expansions and adeptly respond to changing customer needs drove the company's growth, solidifying its market presence. Sonia's negotiation skills are instrumental in securing beneficial terms of business acquisitions, further contributing to the company's success.
Sonia earned her Master of Business Administration with a focus on Finance & International Business from Karunya University in 2011. She completed her bachelor's degree in 2008 from B.Y.K College - Nasilk. Her strong academic foundation has underpinned her professional success and given her a well-rounded understanding of the complexities of business.
At Balfour Capital Group, Sonia will lead the firm's efforts to expand its portfolio of clients and services. Her key skills in business and financial administration, revenue generation, negotiation, business planning, customer acquisition, business development, and project management will be invaluable assets to the firm. She is also adept at contract management, budgeting, strategic planning, financial management, and operations management.
Through her entrepreneurial spirit and strong leadership abilities, Sonia Joseph has proven herself to be a dynamic force in her industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in business development and management. Balfour Capital Group is excited to welcome Sonia to the team and looks forward to the contributions she will make to the firm's continued growth and success.
"We are thrilled to have Sonia Joseph join our team," said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO at Balfour Capital Group. "Her extensive experience, impressive credentials, and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset to our team and our clients."
For more information about Sonia Joseph's appointment and Balfour Capital Group's services, please visit www.balfourcapitalgroup.com.
About Balfour Capital Group
Balfour Capital Group is a leading provider of investment solutions, specializing in private equity, hedge funds, insurance-linked investments, and real estate funds for private and institutional clients. With a focus on long-term profitability and independence, Balfour Capital Group offers a tailored approach to investment management and financial success."
Melissa clarke
+442038331755 ext.
support@balfourcapitalgroup.com
Balfour Capital Group
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn