Forbes Names Pearson Partners International One of America’s Best Executive Search Firms
Global executive search firm earns prestigious accolade for the third time
We are honored to be recognized again by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms. This acknowledgment is a testament to our commitment to exceptional service and our clients' trust.”DALLAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS (May 11, 2023) — Pearson Partners International, a global executive search and leadership consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce its recognition for the third time by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms.
— Keith Pearson, Chairman & CEO, Pearson Partners International
In today’s complex economic and geopolitical climate, C-suite executives face myriad challenges in the workplace, including employee burnout and stress, increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the drive for sustainable business practices and increased workplace transparency. A recent Deloitte global survey revealed that nearly 70 percent of C-suite executives are considering leaving their positions in pursuit of those that better support their well-being.
Amidst this potentially significant job turnover, Forbes has collaborated with market research company Statista to identify America’s Best Executive Search Firms.
Pearson Partners International has earned this prestigious accolade three times in the seven years Forbes has compiled the list, including the inaugural year in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Keith Pearson, Chairman & CEO of Pearson Partners International, said, “We congratulate our search industry colleagues—especially our fellow IIC Partners firms who share this prestigious recognition with us: Dinte Executive Search in Washington, Ellig Group in New York; Furst Group in Chicago and Salveson Stetson Group in Philadelphia.”
Renee Arrington, Pearson Partners International President & COO, added, “We are delighted to be in such esteemed company. Our fellow honorees embody our core values of quality and integrity. It is especially a privilege to work with and collaborate alongside our U.S.-based IIC Partners firm leaders joining us on this year’s Forbes list—Samuel Dinte, Janice Ellig, Bob Clarke, Sherrie Barch, Sally Stetson, Keith Pearson and our team at Pearson Partners International.”
Partnering with Forbes, Statista surveyed 5,200 external recruiters, HR leaders, internal hiring managers and candidates to solicit their recommendations and assessments of executive recruiting firms with whom they had recently worked. The firms that received the highest scores made it onto the list of the top 150 companies specializing in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000.
View the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Executive Search Firms.
About Pearson Partners International
Pearson Partners International provides retained executive search and leadership consulting services to clients globally across all industries and disciplines, from the senior management level to the boardroom. Based in Dallas, Texas, Pearson Partners International is an independent member of IIC Partners, one of the world’s top 10 executive search organizations. With 40 offices and 450 consultants across the globe, the firm gives clients access to the highest caliber executive talent worldwide. As a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (“AESC”), it actively shapes the search industry and its trends. Learn more at www.pearsonpartnersintl.com.
