Pearson Partners International Named One of America’s Best Executive Search Firms by Forbes
Global executive search and leadership consulting firm earns prestigious accolade for the fourth time
It is a privilege to be recognized as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms by Forbes for the fourth time. This honor reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence and our clients’ trust.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearson Partners International, a global executive search and leadership consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce that Forbes has named it one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms for the fourth time.
— Keith Pearson, Chairman & CEO, Pearson Partners International
As the job market stabilizes from the tumultuous period known as the “Great Resignation,” more executives are expressing satisfaction with their current employment. A recent survey by ZipRecruiter reveals that over 86% of new hires are content in their roles, a stark contrast to the job-hopping trends observed in previous years. This increased job satisfaction poses renewed challenges for recruiting, as fewer leaders are open to new opportunities. Combined with the looming Baby Boomer retirement wave, the integration of AI into human resources functions, and a continuing focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, corporate recruiting is becoming increasingly complex. This evolving landscape underscores the crucial role of executive search firms in helping clients with successful executive hires, effective retention and formal succession planning.
Recognizing this shift in the recruitment landscape, Forbes has partnered again with market research firm Statista to rank America’s Best Executive Search Firms, highlighting leaders in executive search like Pearson Partners International. Pearson Partners has earned this prestigious accolade four times in the eight years Forbes has chosen the honorees, including 2017 (the list’s inaugural year), 2018, 2023 and 2024.
Keith Pearson, Chairman & CEO of Pearson Partners International, said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our executive search peers joining us in earning this distinguished honor, particularly our colleagues at our fellow IIC Partners firms, Dinte Executive Search in Washington D.C. and Furst Group in Chicago. As we navigate a generational shift in leadership and prepare for a wave of executive retirement, Pearson Partners remains dedicated to connecting leading companies with talented professionals, ensuring seamless transitions and sustained organizational success.”
Renee Arrington, Pearson Partners International President & COO, added, “We are thrilled to share this accolade with such distinguished executive search firms, who represent our shared commitment to quality and integrity. Collaborating with our fellow IIC Partners firm leaders Samuel Dinte, Bob Clarke, Sherrie Barch, and our team at Pearson Partners International is an honor that enhances our collective success.”
Partnering with Forbes, market research firm Statista surveyed more than 9,300 recruiters, HR leaders, hiring managers and candidates to solicit their recommendations and assessments of executive search firms with whom they had recently worked. The firms earning the highest rankings made it onto the list of the top 150 companies specializing in filling positions with base salaries over $100,000. As with all Forbes lists, there is no fee to participate or be selected.
About Pearson Partners International
Pearson Partners International helps clients build world-class management teams. As a full-service retained executive search firm, it is a trusted resource for loyal clients including Fortune 1000 companies, private equity firms and emerging businesses. Based in Dallas, the firm is an independent member of IIC Partners, a top 10 global executive search organization. With over 450 consultants in 40 offices worldwide, Pearson Partners gives clients access to the highest-caliber executive talent across the globe. As a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (“AESC”), the firm actively shapes the search industry and its trends. Learn more at pearsonpartnersintl.com or call +1-214-292-4130.
