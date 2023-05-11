Air Quality permits under review, May 11, 2023

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and click the Public Notice tab.

Scott County Continental Cement Company, LLC (CCC) – 301 E Front St., Buffalo. Project Nos. 23-095 and 23-098

CCC operates a Portland Cement Plant. Project No. 23-095 is to allow the crushing and conveying system (EU 0218-1) the use of filter cake material, and Project No. 23-098 is for the construction of a newly paved haul road (2260-1-F) to accommodate the future increase in alternate fuel usage at the facility.

The public comment period ends June 20.