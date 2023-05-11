Submit Release
Connecticut’s Educational Research Collaborative Continues to Be Highlighted

05/10/2023

Connecticut’s Educational Research Collaborative Continues to Be Highlighted

(HARTFORD, CT) – Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker issued a statement today on the release of a second video created by the Collaborative for Student Success’s EduRecoveryHub highlighting the innovative Connecticut Center for Education Research Collaborative (CCERC).

Education Commissioner Russell-Tucker said, “Connecticut’s research collaborative, consisting of public and private research institutions, continues to be nationally highlighted as a best practice. As we reimagine education in Connecticut, it is more important than ever to ensure that our investments are making a meaningful impact. The CCERC's work is crucial to this effort, and I am proud of the independent research completed thus far. I look forward to seeing the continued impact of the CCERC's research and evaluations in improving educational outcomes for all Connecticut students.”  

The full video and analysis by the Collaborative for Student Success’s EduRecovery Hub can be viewed online. The collaborative also released a detailed video in March about the Lamont Administration’s Learner Engagement and Attendance Program (LEAP) which has resulted in over 1 million views nationwide. 

For Immediate Release: May 10, 2023 – 9:30 AM

