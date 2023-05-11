New Openings Announced at TBI Crime Laboratories

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST SUPERVISOR

Firearms & Toolmark Identification Unit

Jackson Crime Laboratory

Madison County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for managing and supervising the Forensic Scientists in the Firearms & Toolmark Identification Unit. Facilitates day-to-day operations of the unit to help decrease turnaround time of testing and backlog reduction. Oversees training of new Forensic Scientists and implements a constructive and challenging training program. Prepares monthly statistics and employee goals. Ensures that daily quality control and safety measures are being followed as outlined in the TBI Quality Assurance Manual, Firearms & Toolmark Identification Unit Policies and Procedures Manual, and the TBI Safety Manual. Assists in the writing and review of Firearms & Toolmark Identification Unit policies. Performs technical and administrative reviews of TBI Crime Lab cases. Communicates with other state agencies and the District Attorney’s Office when necessary to facilitate the analysis of trace evidence. Oversees the ordering of supplies, equipment, and standards for the Firearms & Toolmark Identification Unit. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six progressive quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry or equivalent chemistry and/or forensic science related coursework and five years of full-time professional forensic science work; must have completed a minimum of 50 hours of professional development since employment with TBI.

Monthly Salary: $4,896 – $7,595

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 46058. This position will be posted on May 11, 2023 – May 17, 2023 for five business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Forensic Chemistry Unit

Knoxville Crime Laboratory

Knox County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six progressive quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry or equivalent chemistry and/or forensic science related coursework.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 46059.This position will be posted on May 11, 2023 – May 24, 2023 for ten (10) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.