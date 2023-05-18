Submit Release
Two Leading Nonprofits Join Forces to Fund Brain Tumor Research

StacheStrong and the Musella Foundation are proud to announce a joint effort to fund five separate groundbreaking research projects to combat brain tumors.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StacheStrong and the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information are proud to announce a joint effort to fund five separate groundbreaking research projects aimed at combating brain tumors. These nonprofits have combined their resources to donate $160,000 towards cutting-edge research at UCLA, University of Illinois, Harvard, University of Chicago and Columbia.

The research projects receiving funding include Dr. Yang's investigation of anti-angiogenic treatment resistance in glioblastoma, Dr. Yamada's targeting of glioblastoma stem cells by miRNA, Dr. Haack's computer modeling of tumor treating fields, Dr. Thompson's creation of a peptide vaccine targeting multiple cytomegalovirus antigens in malignant brain tumors and Dr. Gartrell's test blocking of the CD47/SIRPa pathway during radiation. These projects have the potential to make significant advancements in the field of brain tumor research and bring hope to patients and their families.

"Collaborating with the Musella Foundation will enable us to fund more research projects and accelerate our mission to defeat brain cancer," said Colin Gerner, President and Co-Founder of StacheStrong. "We are honored to work alongside such a dedicated organization."

"We are excited to partner with StacheStrong to fund these critical research projects," said Al Musella, DPM, President of the Musella Foundation. "By combining the resources of two leading organizations, we can make a greater impact in the fight against brain tumors."

StacheStrong and the Musella Foundation invite the public to join them in the fight against brain tumors by making a donation to support these critical research projects.

About the Musella Foundation:
The Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit public charity devoted to empowering brain tumor patients and their families. Established in 1995, the organization provides emotional and financial support, advocates for patients' needs, and strives to raise funds for groundbreaking brain tumor research. The foundation is committed to improving the lives of those affected by brain tumors and contributing to the advancement of effective treatments.

About StacheStrong:
StacheStrong is a 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. Defeating brain cancer and improving the quality of patients’ lives is their daily focus. StacheStrong has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families afflicted by this disease and serves as an ardent advocate for all those impacted by brain cancer. StacheStrong has now funded 30+ clinical trials/research grants.

Contact:
Al Musella, DPM
President, The Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information
Phone: 888-295-4740
Email: musella@virtualtrials.org

Colin Gerner
President and Co-Founder, StacheStrong
Website: www.stachestrong.org
Email: stachestrong@gmail.com

Colin Gerner
StacheStrong
