Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of William Floyd as SCDEW Executive Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of William Floyd as the next Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce: 

"The Department of Employment and Workforce has been vital to South Carolina's recent, record-breaking economic success," said Governor Henry McMaster. "William Floyd's outstanding track record as a renowned labor and employment attorney and his experience as SCDEW chief of staff make him well-equipped to lead this critical agency and effectively bridge the gap between the state's workforce and business community."

Governor McMaster nominated Floyd during a March press conference.

