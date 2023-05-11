Submit Release
InstantPublisher Adds BQ-500 Perfect Binder to Publishing Toolkit

InstantPublisher, one of the best self-publishing companies, purchased a BQ-500 Binder to improve InstantPublisher’s already impressive book printing services.

COLLIERVILLE, TN, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InstantPublisher, one of the best self-publishing companies owned and operated in the USA, has recently purchased a BQ-500 Binder to add to their growing toolkit to improve InstantPublisher’s already impressive book printing services.

In a world where book banning and first amendment rights are a hot topic of discussion, assuring that authors can create books with diverse voices and points of view through self-publishing is even more necessary.

BQ-500 Features

The BQ-500 Perfect Binder increases automation and is simple to use. Operators input information into the Binder via a touch screen. Having an automated process largely eliminates human error, adds precision to the binding process, improves workflows, and cuts production costs.

The BQ-500 Perfect Binder has an enhanced delivery system for thin books, increasing options for self-publishing shorter works.

The BQ 500 Perfect Binder can create up to 800 books an hour, decreasing wait times for self-publishing authors eager to get their books into the hands of readers.

The BQ-500 Perfect Binder has an improved glue application system and a book drop of only 5mm (compared to 150 mm), resulting in higher quality book production and lower chances of equipment-related book damage during printing.

Overall, the BQ-500 will help InstantPublisher better meet the demands of self-publishing authors and the expectations of those authors’ readers.

Who Is InstantPublisher

"Giving self-publishing authors a voice is why we come to work every day," Chris Bradley, President of InstantPublisher, says.

From Christian self-publishing to calendar printing and cookbooks, InstantPublisher offers a wide range of book printing and binding services. InstantPublisher also provides digital printing services for self-publishing authors who wish to expand the reach of their words from the printed page to the world wide web.

InstantPublisher.com is a division of Fundcraft Print Group, located in Collierville TN. FCP is a third-generation family-owned publishing conglomerate. Since the 2004 launch of the InstantPublisher Division, thousands of self-publishing authors have turned to them for personalized book printing.

