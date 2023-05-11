Province Commits $1.5 Million to Expand Apprenticeship Training Seats in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2023

Province Adding 250 More Training Seats, Bringing Total to 4,450

To support growth in demand of skilled tradespeople, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $1.5 million to expand the number of apprenticeship training seats available to 4,450. This investment enables training institutions to expand their skills training programs, increase apprenticeship intake, and grow sector capacity in a time of record economic growth.

"Saskatchewan is fortunate to have seen significant economic growth in the past year, but our province needs more skilled tradespeople to facilitate and enable that growth," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "With a significant number of capital projects underway and projected in the next two to three years, including the development and expansion of canola crush facilities, agricultural manufacturing, and potash mining, the demand for skilled trades is on the rise. Our government is committed to supporting these major infrastructure projects and ensuring Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow and benefit all."

Since 2007-08, provincial funding for apprenticeship has increased by more than 71 per cent to approximately $21.4 million.

"We've observed an increased demand for apprenticeship training in recent months," Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission CEO Jeff Ritter said. "These additional training seats will help ensure Saskatchewan's skilled tradespeople progress efficiently through their apprenticeships and achieve journeyperson certification in a timely manner. We're grateful for this investment - it will help us sustain a strong, effective apprenticeship system."

Apprenticeship in the skilled trades can be a rewarding and engaging career path for many, with most learning taking place on the job - all while earning a competitive wage.

Saskatchewan will continue to provide programs, services and innovations for job seekers and employers, advancing progress toward Saskatchewan's Growth Plan goals of 1.4 million people and 100,000 new jobs by 2030. The province is focused on working with employers and job seekers to ensure the province can recruit, train, and retain the labour force Saskatchewan needs to support its growing economy.

