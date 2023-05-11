PINK PARADISE WELLNESS SPA ANNOUNCES AN OPEN HOUSE ON MAY 18 AND NEW BODY TONING AND CONTOURING SERVICE OFFERINGS
The Pink Paradise Wellness Spa announced they will be hosting an Open House to be held on May 18 from 3–6pm at our location on 927 S Lafayette St. Shelby, NC
We are bringing many new and exciting procedures and treatments to the Shelby area that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that Pink Paradise Wellness Spa has to offer”SHELBY, NC, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa, led by Founder Leslie English, FNP-C, today announced that they will be hosting an Open House to be held on May 18 from 3pm – 6pm at our location on 927 S Lafayette St. Shelby, NC.
— Leslie English, Founder
Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa also proudly announced that it has added two new body toning and contouring treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings, the Rohrer Aesthetics’ Body Sculp and Body Tone devices. Our experienced practitioners utilizing these award-winning devices will provide our patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive body toning and contouring. Non-surgical body toning and body contouring treatments are some of the fastest growing segments in medical aesthetics.
The Rohrer Aesthetics’ Body Tone device stimulates muscle growth using bio-lectric energy pulses to exercise different muscle groups to both prevent muscle atrophy and build muscle mass. The Body Tone device generates approximately 20,000 muscle contractions within 30 minutes which yields a stronger, tighter core and well-defined muscles in the treated areas. In most patients, BodyTone treatments creates an increase in muscle development to build muscle and tone the abdomen, flanks, buttocks and other regions of the body.
The BodySculp device permanently destroys fat cells with 1060nm diode-laser energy. Specifically created for patients who want to avoid liposuction surgery, BodySculp’s treatment reduces stubborn fat without harming the skin or surrounding tissue.
Independently or together the treatments with these two devices offer patients the best non-surgical body toning and contouring procedures on the market today.
To learn more about our services or RSVP for our Open House Event on May 18, call us directly at 980.375.7465.
“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Shelby and the surrounding area that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that Pink Paradise Wellness Spa has to offer” said Leslie English, Founder “By adding these Rohrer devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive body toning and contouring treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Demonstrations of the Devices
• Goodie Bags
• Discounted Pricing on Procedures and Packages
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Light refreshments
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at Pink Paradise Wellness Spa and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website www.pinkparadisespa.com or call 980.375.7465.
About Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa:
Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa is a Medical Aesthetic Spa located in Shelby, NC. The Spa offers the latest in advanced laser treatments, neurotoxin and fillers as well as body toning and contouring. We proudly offer some of the most advanced technology to meet the unique cosmetic and aesthetic needs of each patient.
In addition to our cosmetic and medical aesthetic service offerings, Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa also carries lines of medical-grade skin care and treats with RX therapy as indicated. Our clinic is a member of the American Med Spa Association and is also part of the Alle Awards (formerly Brilliant Distinction) and ASPIRE Rewards (Galderma).
For more information about the Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa, please visit our website at www.pinkparadisespa.com or call 980.375.7465 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
Aymie Williams
Pink Paradise Wellness and Day Spa
+1 980-375-7465
