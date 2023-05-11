Read more about Seeking Information in Chattahoochee Hills Double Homicide Investigation

Submit Release
Chattahoochee Hills, GA (May 11, 2023) - The remains of two men found in Chattahoochee Hills, GA, have been positively identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jason Salter, age 39, and Kenny Guerra, age 35. Salter was identified on April 15, 2023, and Guerra was identified on May 4, 2023.

The men were last seen on February 25, 2023, and were reported missing to the South Fulton Police Department. The Hapeville Police Department and East Point Police Department also conducted investigative actions regarding Salter and Guerra’s disappearance.

The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department requested the GBI assist in the death investigations after discovery of the remains on a farm on March 11, 2023. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

