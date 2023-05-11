Introducing Breakout Social Audio: A New Way to Connect and Collaborate in Real-Time
CEO Cody Harvey of Breakout Social Audio is announcing the revolutionary new social audio app, Breakout.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout Social Audio, a revolutionary social audio platform, is set to launch in mid-May, offering a fresh and innovative way for creatives, including podcasters, to connect and collaborate with others through real-time conversations.
Built on the latest social audio technology, Breakout provides users with an immersive and engaging experience that goes beyond traditional social media. Users can join and create rooms to discuss topics that matter to them, from music and movies to politics and pop culture. The platform is designed to bring people together and promote meaningful conversations that can lead to new connections, insights, and perspectives.
Breakout Social Audio is changing the game of networking with its real-time conversations and emphasis on professional relationship building. The platform allows users to connect with others in a more personalized and interactive way than traditional social media platforms, which can often feel impersonal and transactional. Through Breakout, users can build genuine relationships with others who share similar interests and goals, whether it's to network with industry professionals or to collaborate on creative projects. By promoting meaningful conversations, Breakout is fostering a community of individuals who value authentic connections and who are committed to supporting each other's personal and professional growth.
"We are thrilled to be launching Breakout Social Audio in mid-May and bringing a new dimension to online communication," said Cody Harvey, CEO of Breakout. "Our platform is designed specifically for creatives, including podcasters, who are looking for new and innovative ways to connect and collaborate with others."
Breakout is also ideal for businesses and organizations looking to engage their customers, employees, and stakeholders in a more interactive and personalized way. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, Breakout makes it easy to organize and host virtual events, workshops, and conferences, as well as to provide customer support and feedback.
"We believe that Breakout Social Audio will be a game-changer in the social audio space," said Brandon Poplestein, COO of Breakout. "Our platform is a step ahead of the competition and offers users a unique and dynamic experience that will inspire meaningful conversations and connections."
Breakout is available on both iOS and Android devices and can be accessed through the App Store and Google Play. Users can also join rooms and conversations directly from their web browser.
Breakout Social Audio is a social audio platform that connects people through real-time conversations. The platform provides users with an immersive and engaging experience, promoting meaningful conversations that can lead to new connections, insights, and perspectives. Breakout is ideal for creatives, including podcasters, and businesses and organizations looking to engage their customers, employees, and stakeholders in a more interactive and personalized way. The platform is available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as through web browsers.
