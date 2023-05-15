10 Winners Selected in National Cybersecurity Poster Contest

2023 National Cybersecurity Awareness Poster Contest Winner: Faith, grade 11, Virginia

11th grader from Virginia wins first place

EAST GREENBUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten students from across the U.S. are helping educate others about the dangers they may encounter online. Their artwork has been selected by the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) from hundreds of submissions in the national “Kids Safe Online” poster contest.

The annual contest is a way to teach students in age-appropriate ways about the dangers lurking online and how they can protect themselves. Students create artwork, illustrating various issues, from cyberbullying to responsible social media usage, and what to do if they are contacted by a stranger online.

“Students of all ages are connected across a variety of devices, like phones, tablets, school laptops, and gaming systems,” said Karen Sorady, Vice President, MS-ISAC Member Engagement at the Center for Internet Security. “The Kids Safe Online poster contest is a terrific way to not only educate our kids about making smart choices and protecting their personal information, but it also empowers them to identify and report potential online dangers to keep their friends and communities safer.”

The winning artwork will be featured in the 2024 cyber safety kid's activity book.

Congratulations to this year’s national winners:

First Place – Faith, Grade 11, Virginia

2nd – Maliyah, Grade 7, South Dakota

3rd – Michael, Grade 10, Texas

4th – Deangelo, Grade 5, Texas

5th – Jax, Grade 4, Mississippi

6th – Livian, Grade 12, Iowa

7th – Sahana, Grade 3, New York

8th – Victoria, Grade 5, Texas

9th – Rosalind, Grade 11, Virginia

10th – Isaac, Grade 2, New York

Contest details:

The contest is open to all students in public and private schools, and youth organizations in kindergarten through 12th grade in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and U.S. and military installations in foreign nations. Home-schooled students submit entries directly to the MS-ISAC each year.

As the world continues to shift toward online resources, CIS and the MS-ISAC will be electronically distributing a cyber safety kid’s activity book that includes cybersecurity-related crossword puzzles, vocabulary sheets, word scrambles, coloring pages, and the poster contest artwork.

To arrange an interview with a CIS cybersecurity expert about the poster contest and/or ways kids can stay safe online, contact Kelly Wyland, Media Relations Manager at kelly.wyland@cisecurity.com, or call/text 518-256-6978.

