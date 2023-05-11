PowerMarket celebrates major milestone, brings 40th MW of community solar to Maine, totaling $1.5M in customer savings.
Over 5,500 community solar participants across Maine. Total participant savings over $1.5 million on electric bills since 2021.OTISFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the addition of the 6.1-megawatt (MW) Nutting Ridge community solar project, PowerMarket, one of the leading community solar management services in the country, reached a significant milestone of more than 40 megawatts of active projects in Maine – delivering on its commitment to provide local, clean, and affordable energy to all Maine residents.
PowerMarket's goal is simple: bring locally-produced clean energy to all Mainers, including area residents, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, municipalities, and more. As one of the largest community solar providers in Maine, they manage projects across both major utilities. PowerMarket supports renewable energy produced in-state, helps bolster US energy independence and the local economy.
What is community solar? This exciting product makes renewable energy available to most electricity consumers in a utility’s service area — even if they don’t own a home or can’t afford a solar installation. When subscribed to an active project, a customer’s electricity usage is matched to a portion of energy produced by the local project. participants are then billed for their portion of the project’s energy but at a discount for supporting clean energy which, in turn, saves them money.
The company has community solar projects spanning Maine’s major utilities, and they are excited to announce the addition of their latest community project, a 7MW solar farm in Gorham, ME!
“Maine’s community solar program has grown dramatically since its inception and the addition of our new Gorham project underwrites that continued growth. As one of the first companies to connect Maine households and businesses to clean, local, and affordable energy, we’ve been proud to support that expansion; to help the state deliver on its sustainability goals and provide substantial savings and electric bill relief to all Mainers.” - Nick Baudouin, Managing Director, PowerMarket.
PowerMarket has extensive experience in delivering the benefits of community solar to Maine. This has afforded them some valuable lessons on how to make the community solar sign-up process simple and shaped them into industry leaders.
PowerMarket is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google, a testament to the team's ability to provide great customer service. Their team of experienced, professional agents can walk you through the application, answer any questions, and help you subscribe within minutes.
CMP customers interested in a community solar subscription with the upcoming Gorham project can contact us at support@powermarket.io to learn more and join the subscriber waitlist in order to see their savings as soon as the project launches. Sign-ups are also available for the Nutting Ridge community solar project located in Otisfield, ME by visiting www.powermarket.io.
Once subscribed to an active project, participants receive guaranteed 10% savings on the community solar credits while supporting the state’s clean energy transition. Interested Mainers who would like to join a local project or who have questions about Maine’s community solar program can contact PowerMarket at 1-800-253-4333. Spots can fill up quickly, given the high demand for clean energy, so join today!
Energy developers interested in PowerMarket’s asset management solutions can contact Nick Baudouin at nick.baudouin@powermarket.io.
About PowerMarket:
PowerMarket works to make clean energy more accessible and affordable through community solar. We are a recognized and trusted market leader in providing subscriber acquisition, management & billing services to the community solar industry. Based in New York, we manage over 75,000 total subscriptions - ensuring they see utility bill credits, savings and the environmental impact of their participation. Since inception, we have put over $8.5 million back in the pockets of our community solar participants. We have rolled out programs across the US Northeast with low- and moderate-income (LMI) participation to ensure community solar benefits are fairly distributed.
Nick Baudouin
PowerMarket
+1 800-253-4333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn