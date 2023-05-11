Omnic Forge Showcased at Exclusive Test Drive Event Hosted by Belong Gaming in Nashville/Cool Springs on May 26th-27th
Omnic Data's groundbreaking AI coaching platform 'Forge' takes center stage at a two-day event highlighting its potential to transform esports coaching.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnic Data, Inc., the innovative company behind the AI-driven esports and gaming coaching platform 'Forge', is set to take the spotlight at a special 'Test Drive' event hosted by Belong Gaming at their Nashville location on May 26th and 27th. The event will showcase the capabilities of Omnic Forge, designed to empower players to improve their skills and performance in popular games like Fortnite and Valorant.
Throughout the Omnic Forge 'Test Drive' event, attendees can explore the platform's benefits in both Fortnite and Valorant-focused experiences. On the first day, Belong Gaming Arena will host the Fortnite Final Circle event, highlighting Omnic Forge's capabilities while offering attendees competitive gameplay and a $1,200 monthly prize pool. The second day showcases Valorant, featuring a professional Valorant player conducting educational sessions, workshops, and AMAs. The primary focus remains on Omnic Forge's AI-driven coaching and valuable insights, which empower players to enhance their gameplay and accelerate skill development across both games, providing an unparalleled learning opportunity for gaming enthusiasts.
“Omnic Forge's cutting-edge AI-driven coaching platform has the potential to revolutionize the esports landscape. Our partnership with Belong Gaming, a forward-thinking gaming center operator, is an exciting opportunity to showcase the power of our platform and its ability to transform the gaming experience for players of all levels.” - Shaun Meredith, CEO of Omnic Data, Inc.
Belong Gaming's commitment to player improvement and inclusion aligns seamlessly with the core values of Omnic Data. As the first-ever gaming center operator to offer AI-based coaching through Omnic Forge, Belong Gaming is setting a new standard for the esports coaching industry.
“We are delighted to host the Omnic Forge 'Test Drive' event at our Nashville location. This collaboration allows us to provide our players with access to state-of-the-art AI coaching, equipping them with the tools necessary to develop their skills and achieve success in the gaming arena.” - Wim Stocks, Senior Vice President for Partnerships of Belong Gaming.
Mark your calendars for this exclusive two-day event at Belong Gaming's Nashville location on May 26th from 5-9PM CST and May 27th from 1-5PM CST. Experience the future of esports coaching with Omnic Forge and learn how this revolutionary platform can help you excel in Fortnite and Valorant.
About Omnic Data, Inc.
Omnic Data, Inc. is the global leader in esports player performance data. Omnic’s industry-proven Artificial Intelligence platform, Forge, is being used by major league esports coaches to improve their techniques and aspiring young gamers to learn how to play like the professionals. The Omnic Forge uses actual game-play video to analyze player performance while collecting statistics that no other company can gather based on deep learning models developed by Omnic Data. The Omnic Forge is a web based SaaS product that allows any gamer to upload their video and instantly get professional coaching recommendations as well as historical growth analytics as analyzed by Artifical Intelligence. Omnic Data is dedicated to helping any aspiring gamer improve their gameplay.
