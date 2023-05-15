Submit Release
Ask Us Beauty Magazine Launches Better With Age Issue Featuring Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver was the perfect fit, and we couldn’t be more honored to have her grace our cover and represent Ask Us Beauty.”
— Michelle Emmick, Editor-in-Chief
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask Us Beauty Magazine, a trusted source of information on all things beauty and wellness with a mission to showcase beauty in all its forms and encourage individuals to define beauty on their own terms, launches their latest Better With Age issue, featuring Maria Shriver.
“When we selected the Better with Age theme for this issue, we thought about who the best representative of that mantra would be. It had to be a champion of aging, someone whose personal journey is honest and reflective, someone who isn’t afraid to walk the path of reinvention, and someone who radiates beauty inside and out,” shares Editor-in-Chief Michelle Emmick. “Maria Shriver was the perfect fit, and we couldn’t be more honored to have her grace our cover and represent Ask Us Beauty.”

In addition to Maria Shriver, this issue boasts interviews with four-time Grammy®-nominated R&B legend KEM, designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger, Grammy®-nominated rapper and actress Da Brat and her wife, self-made mogul Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, world-renowned celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher, international health and wellness expert Dr. Basheerah Ahmad, and many more.

“You’re going to read stories from individuals who are better at life now,” shares Managing Editor Amy Breuer. “The individuals we showcase have come to understand that life is a constant ‘how-to.’ We learn each day to cultivate and celebrate growing older and growing wiser. We are putting a giant spotlight on how we are getting better with age.”

Breuer also mentions the incredible partnerships that have helped this female and independently-owned magazine level up. “We are incredibly thankful for the brands that have chosen us, and, in turn, we are committed to providing them with the visibility they deserve. We also look forward to finding even more of those uniquely special brands that support our mission.”


ABOUT ASK US BEAUTY:
Ask Us Beauty is a quarterly digital and print magazine with content designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on all things beauty and wellness. This is done by bringing together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories through our pages. Whether it's through products, services, procedures, or personal brands, our mission is to change the narrative, allowing each one of us to define beauty on our own terms. Why? Because we believe beauty is not limited to our outside appearance. It is within us. It is in our professional lives and our personal passions. It’s in our health and wellness and our relationships with our families, friends, and loved ones.


Visit AUB at https://askusbeautymagazine.com.


