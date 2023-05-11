Cheers to 20 Years: Springfree Trampoline Gives Back With Donation and Promos

Springfree Trampoline, the creator of the springless trampoline, is celebrating its 20th year!

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, the creator of the springless trampoline, is celebrating its 20th year of providing safe trampolines in backyards around the world!

Springfree’s springless trampoline invention, which originated in New Zealand and took around 15 years to make, was officially introduced in 2003 and has now become one of the premier trampolines on the market.

“It started when our inventor, Dr. Keith Alexander, had a deep desire to create a safe trampoline for his family,” said Steve Holmes, Co-Founder and CEO of Springfree Trampoline. “Over the course of 20 years, we have impacted over half a million backyards, and we’ve inspired what we believe are joyful, safe moments for families and their kids.”

Dr. Alexander designed the trampoline as an alternative to the traditional, spring-based trampoline, which had many injury concerns that drove parents away from buying an outdoor trampoline.

After many iterations, he was able to finally build what many consider to be the safest trampoline in the world, with features like: A springless design, a flexible net, a mat with no hard edges, a frame that is hidden from the jumper and elastic enclosure rods.

Springfree’s unique and innovative design makes it the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest lasting trampoline supported by a full 10-year warranty. Primarily because of their safety-first design, Springfree Trampolines have earned the most awards out of any trampoline in the marketplace, including the Mom’s Choice Award for 2023 and Top Product Award for 2023.

“It’s crazy to think that it has been 20 years since Springfree Trampolines were officially introduced to the world,” said Amy McIntee, Springfree Trampoline’s VP of Sales, North America. “Two decades later and our goal remains the same: Make a trampoline that gives parents the peace of mind to let their kids experience the joy of jumping on a trampoline.”

As a part of its 20th Birthday, Springfree Trampoline has donated to The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that uses birthday parties to bring joy to children that are homeless or living in transitional living facilities. They also helped throw a birthday party for kids at a local Dallas, TX shelter earlier this year.

In addition to its newest trampoline, Springfree Trampoline will be celebrating its 20th year by offering various promotions and discounts throughout the year. If you’re interested in a Springfree Trampoline, there’s never been a better time to purchase one than now!

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.