The 2023 TITAN Property Awards Reveals its Category Winners of the Year for Season 1

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Property Awards are thrilled to announce the winners for Season 1 of 2023.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Property Awards are thrilled to announce the winners for Season 1 of 2023, highlighting the progress of property excellence worldwide. The TITAN Property Awards recognizes the highest levels of achievement in property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, real estate and marketing, focusing on ergonomics, innovativeness, living standards, originality, and sustainability. In this season, the award has received over 1,800 entries from over 30 countries, including the United States, Philippines, China, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, Latvia, Singapore, and many more.

2023 TITAN Category Winners of the Year

After receiving a remarkable number of submissions, the TITAN Property Awards have announced the prestigious Category Winner of the Year. These submissions received the highest scores in their respective categories and are recognized with a 2023 TITAN Statuette and an honorable certificate, which are considered the highest honors of the award. The winners are:

1. Interior Design of the Year – Gravity by Shenzhen Liangcheng Creative Design Co., LTD

2. Landscape Design of the Year – Changsha The Carema Sales Center by CITYSCAPE DEVELOPMENT

3. Architecture Design of the Year – Boyue Yuanzhu Project by CIFI WUHAN

4. Property Development of the Year – Private Jet Villa by BALI INVESTMENTS

As one of the best property awards, a multitude of exceptional property entries from various renowned organizations such as Matrix Design, Alveo Land, HDC Design, Arshia Architects, Greentown, The Fallon Company, and several others have participated in TITAN, exemplifying a broad spectrum of excellence in the real estate industry.

For the complete list of winners for 2023, visit our official website here: https://thepropertyawards.com/winner.php.

"It is with great pleasure that we honor the exceptional winners of the TITAN Property Awards, whose innovative and dynamic contributions have set a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.” claimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for IAA. "These visionary winners inspire and empower all of us to ascend the property industry with dedication to excellence, representing TITANs that the jurors sought after.”

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Property Awards expresses its pride in honoring the very best in property excellence, alongside a group of distinguished industry leaders to serve as honorary jurors for its latest season. The jurors, including Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Lichen Ding (China), Brian Hoehl (Netherlands), Kourosh Salehi (United Arab Emirates), Yan Hongfei (China), and others, oversee the entire evaluation process to ensure that the highest standards are maintained and impartial, blind judging is enforced.

"Join me in celebrating the TITAN winners, who inspire excellence in the entirety of the property community, as their global recognition benefits both past and present winners through increased industry awareness and consumer trust.” said Thomas. "Let us look towards the horizon of the property industry's future with enthusiasm, anticipation, and a firm commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, knowing that the best is yet to come."

The second season of the TITAN Property Awards for 2023 is presently welcoming entries to acknowledge outstanding accomplishments in the property industry. The Early Bird deadline will fall on June 21, 2023, with the winners’ announcement on November 10, 2023.

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards program recognizes, celebrates, and honors the highest levels of achievement in property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, real estate, and marketing, focusing on ergonomics, innovativeness, living standards, originality, and sustainability. In the awards, each professional from the real estate industry possesses a stage that continues to shine a spotlight onto their work for both country and environment.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.