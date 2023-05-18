The 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards Reveals Its Great Winners of Season 1

2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards S2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Women in Business Awards have announced the winners of the first season for 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Women in Business Awards have announced the winners of the first season for 2023, recognizing women with outstanding achievements in the ever-expansive business industry. With over hundreds of exceptional entries from more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, China, and many others, this esteemed competition has captured the attention of the international community.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Business Professionals

In Season 1, a limited number of entries stood out amongst the numerous submissions and were chosen as the "Category Winners of the Year." These few exceptional submissions were deemed to possess a distinctiveness and ingenuity that distinguished them from their peers, confirming their selection as the top-scoring entries within their respective categories. The following individuals are the ones who achieved the highest honors:

1. Female Entrepreneur of the Year - Joyce & Raissa de Haas - Double Dutch Drinks of Double Dutch

2. Female Executive of the Year – Paving the Way for Women to Lead at Every Level by She Runs It

Beyond the Category Winners, notable organizations have showcased their exceptional works to a worldwide audience. The international business awards managed to encompass esteemed names such as Biofrontera Inc., AECOM, Thorne HealthTech, The Audacious Agency, 5WPR, Cymbiotika LLC, Wilson Partners, The MRN Agency, and numerous others.

"IAA takes great pride in providing a platform for outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their exceptional work and be recognized for their excellence in the industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and commend them for demonstrating the highest standards of business excellence even when in the presence of our respected jurors."

The competition has assembled a distinguished jury panel of accomplished professionals, including Krithika Chandramouli (Meta), Pranjali Ganoo (Google), Deepa Venkatrao (IQVIA), Niculut Violeta (Anchor Grup), Sherilyn Kamga (Talend), and several other outstanding individuals, to ensure that only the most deserving submissions are recognized for their excellence under the implementations of blind judging.

“Asides from professional evaluations, the winners of TITAN today have shown that their success stories are a testament to the power of perseverance and the drive to achieve excellence,” noted Thomas. “Their contributions have been invaluable in propelling their respective organizations forward and serving as a driving force in their industries, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.”

Visit the TITAN Women in Business Awards’ official website for the complete list of TITAN winners: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/.

Entries are now open for the second season of the TITAN Women in Business Awards, with the Early Bird deadline set for June 21, 2023. This award is dedicated to recognizing the accomplishments of women, and the final results will be revealed on November 10, 2023.

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women in Business Awards program honors exceptional females who have made remarkable strides in the ever-evolving business landscape, making a substantial impact with their unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions. The program serves as a beacon of inspiration, recognizing and celebrating their monumental impacts on the business world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.