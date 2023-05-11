Submit Release
ZenTek Consultants Opens Subsidiary in Canada

BEDFORD, NS, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenTek Consultants, a leading consulting firm that provides services and training for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction companies, is excited to announce it has opened a subsidiary in Canada, ZenTek Consultants CA, ULC. Headquartered in Nova Scotia, this fully authorized Canadian company extends the capabilities of ZenTek to help Canadian firms and government agencies become more productive with the design and construction software they use.

“I am delighted to have been chosen to lead ZenTek Consultants expansion to Canada. ZenTek Consultants has an impressive business model, a talented team of industry experts, and a strong portfolio of in-house solutions. I am eager to leverage my extensive experience to ensure we deliver these impactful solutions to the Canadian AEC market. I look forward to working with a senior leadership team whose dedication and core values align with my own,” says Steve Fahie, President at ZenTek Consultants CA.

For more information on the services, training and software we offer, please visit http://zentekconsultants.ca/.

About ZenTek Consultants
Our mission is to help clients build their business for the future. From preliminary planning through final implementation, ZenTek brings years of technical experience to help Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing firms make best use of the technology they already own by developing, customizing, and implementing the software and workflow processes they need to become more profitable. Learn more at http://zentekconsultants.ca/.

Steven Fahie
ZenTek Consultants CA, ULC
