Mother’s Day State Rep. Lakesia Collins’ 3rd Annual Block Party
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone is invited to join Representative Lakesia Collins’ Block Party on May 13, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted by UCAN at 3605 W Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL.
There will be hot dogs, burgers, activities for kids, books, gifts for mothers, live music, entertainment, and resources. Additionally, the News School will be offering free, take-home family portraits.
Speakers include a Grubhub executive and more.
12 PM: Mother’s Day with Lakesia Collins Begins
1 PM: Raffle #1; Potato Sack Race followed by Prizes
1:45 PM: 15-minute Performance
2 PM: Speaking Program with Raffle #2 and #3
3 PM: Event Wrap Up
Representative Collins holds her Annual Block Party with UCAN every year, because of her connection to youth in care and the incredible work UCAN does in the community and with the youth. It’s a way to connect families while breaking bread, laughing, and bringing the community together to show love and appreciation for caretakers and those who play a job role in our young people's lives.
Furthermore, it’s a way to share resources and raise awareness, meet your elected officials on all levels of government, and mingle with neighbors.
Representative Collins congratulates Congressman Danny K. Davis (Dist. 7) on the Second Chance Act for the 50th Anniversary of the Safer Foundation.
She also extends her gratitude to all of those who help make the 3rd Annual Block Party a success!
Media Contact: Jesus Martinez at 312.287.3703.
Media should arrive between 10 and 11 a.m. No check-in is necessary. Use the entrance on Central Park.
Jesus Martinez
