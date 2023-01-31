St. Agatha Catholic Church Joins Local Leaders in Promoting Peace, Love, and Healing Following the Death of Tyre Nichols
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Agatha’s Church would like to express sympathy and condolences to Tyre Nichols' family. We along with Almighty Blessings (local Chicago rapper, activist, The Voice), and Derek Brown (founder of Boxing Out Negativity), are inviting community leaders to join in a Black and Brown coalition to promote peace, love, and healing in the community.
The tragic events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols needs to be honored in a way of healing and growth. This Live Press Conference will be broadcast on YouTV1 and held at Saint Agatha Catholic Church located at 3151 West Douglas Blvd., Chicago, IL. 60623.
Organizations currently part of the Founding and formation of this coalition are as follows:
White Panthers
Chairman:
Jake Hansbury
New Era Young Lords
Chairman:
Paul Mireles
Los Brown Berets
Commander:
Chiltic Angel
Contact:
Almighty Blessings (312) 569-2016
Derek Brown (773) 310-1743
For further information.
Frackle LLC
