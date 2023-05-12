Hisense Launches Its Line-Up of Award-Winning New Generation TVs at Exclusive Regional Event
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, one of the largest consumer electronics and home appliances companies in the world, gave a preview of its award-winning 2023 TV line-up at an exclusive event hosted in Dubai.
The newly revealed range included Hisense’s next-generation ULED TVs, mainstream Mini LED TVs, and Hisense Laser TVs. The brand also unveiled its hero model 85UX with ULED X technology, a next-gen feature that produces state-of-the-art picture quality by way of an ultra-advanced chipset independently developed by Hisense for its ULED TV range. The new TVs range’s state of the art technology has seen Hisense win numerous awards and gain global recognition. The ULED X received the CES 2023 Innovation Award for its advanced optical systems, extraordinary image processing, and industry-leading display technologies. The award came 12 months after Hisense U9 TV won the CES 2022 Innovation Award and its U8 TV won the EISA ‘Best Product 2022-2023’.
The event was held in the presence of senior management from Hisense International, VIDAA International, key dignitaries from the retail industry, OTT platforms, and other regional partners who experienced Hisense’s ULED X technology and the company’s newest TV line-up, including the U8K, U7K, U6K, PL1H, Smart mini projector C1, and PX2-PRO.
“Our approach to cater to the demands of our consumers has been a successful strategy for the growth of Hisense,” said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa. “The technological solutions that we bring highlight our thorough research and solid product development, which both contribute to the progressive nature of the Hisense brand. In 2023, we are aiming to maximise our brand in the Middle East by strengthening our partnerships, increasing focus on setting up R&D centres, adopting a multi-brand strategy, emphasising retail marketing, and connecting with new audiences with our smart technology.”
Powered by Hisense’s new ULED X technology, the hero model 85UX impressed with its appearance and innovation, which include Hisense’s Hi-View Engine X chipset that controls more than 20,000 mini-LEDs that provide UX peak brightness of 2,500 nits to deliver an ultra-bright picture. The ULED X allows the viewer to experience the best display standard through active intelligent backlight control and is equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies in the industry, including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, and Dynamic X-Display – culminating in an immersive and realistic viewing experience.
ULED X is the new generation of Hisense’s proprietary ULED technology. It represents the ultimate goal of LED picture quality technology, accumulated through years of research and development. With the industry's first 16-bit light control algorithm, which provides even more precision and granularity for smoother dimming and colour effects. With a new AI picture quality algorithm, Hi-View Engine X makes automatic adjustments across this impressive set of hardware and software to deliver the best picture quality in every frame.
UX brings an undeniable wow-factor to any room with an impressive 85-inch size. Not only do viewers get an immersive cinematic experience with its ultra-high definition of 4K display, but the 30 per cent expanded viewing angle and added ultra-low reflection panel ensures everyone in the room can enjoy peak picture quality no matter where they are sitting.
Mr Jerry Liu, Global Vice President, Hisense International said, “Hisense has always adhered to a development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation’ with innovation at its forefront. Every year, we bring high-end technology supportive of AI, highlighting the brand’s commitment in R&D to comprehensively improve the overall experience of the end-user. Our focus is not limited to consumer, but also strengthening our cooperation with our clients to solidify our supply chain management. We attach great importance to cultural integration, integrating overseas talent to build a reliable eco-system.”
Liu further emphasised Hisense’s commitment to the environment , its low-carbon emissions, and being a responsible global enterprise. The company was recently once again named in the Fortune ESG Influential List in recognition of its work in practising the concept of green environment protection and actively fulfilling social responsibility in the fields of technological research and development, manufacturing, supply chain partner selection, and other areas of green concept and active social responsibility. “The final two masters of the market economy are ‘consumers’ and ‘technology’,” he said. “Hisense adheres to this philosophy of paying attention to consumer needs, while continuously innovating technology based on user orientation.”
In addition, the high-end series of ULED TVs – U8K, U7K, and U6K – demonstrated intelligent operation scenarios that perfectly meet consumers’ demands for high-definition, large screen, and intelligent technology. Showcased as part of the new Laser TV range were the C1 Smart Mini Projector and Laser Cinema PL1H, both of which are equipped with TriChroma technology, allowing users to see every detail of the picture in a light-controlled environment.
Taking advantage of the event, VIDAA revealed its new and most advanced operating system. Denis Ostir, Senior Business Development of VIDAA International, highlighted the USPs of using VIDAA OS while demonstrating the latest version, which allows users to create multiple accounts, gives content recommendations, offers additional protection for children, boasts multi-platform connectivity, and VIDAA voice, which is fully controllable from a single button on the remote control. VIDAA also continues to improve its localisation capabilities to provide unparalleled user experience.
ABOUT HISENSE:
Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.
The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.
With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.
Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology, and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.
With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.
Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.
For more information and all the latest updates follow:
Website: https://hisenseme.com/
Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971 545315575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other