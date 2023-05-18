The 2023 London Photography Awards Unveils the London Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2023 London Photography Awards Winners Announced 2023 London Photography Awards Professional Photographer of the Year - Volcán Villarrica by Francisco Negroni 2023 London Photography Awards Amateur Photographer of the Year - Indigenous Kids by Peter Voss

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the London Photography Awards are proud to announce the official results of the 2023 photography competition.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the London Photography Awards are proud to announce the official results of the 2023 photography competition, which celebrates the finest photographers worldwide. The London Photography Awards acknowledges the unique photographic styles that encapsulate the essence of the world, stemming from various industries and aspects of society. It recognises the individuals who push their boundaries and capture remarkable photographs that will be etched in history.

Throughout this remarkable season, the competition has garnered an astounding 3,800 entries from over 55 countries across the globe, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Spain, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, France, and numerous others.

2023 London Photographers of the Year

Following a thorough evaluation process of numerous exceptional submissions, the London Photography Awards is proud to announce the prestigious Photographers of the Year. The selected photographers stood out for their exceptional skills and unique ability to capture the essence with remarkable precision and detail. The Professional Photographer of the Year is awarded to Francisco Negroni from Chile with the entry “Volcán Villarrica” accompanied by a cash prize of $3,000. Additionally, the Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year award goes to Peter Voss from Germany for the inspiring piece titled “Indigenous Kids” with a cash prize of $2,000.

2023 Category Winners for the Year

While the title of Photographer of the Year is an exclusive honour, the London Photography Awards recognises that there are many exceptional photographers who demonstrate exceptional talent within their respective categories. As such, the Category Winners of the Year are awarded for both professional and amateur/student photographers, who demonstrated exceptional skill and vision in their chosen categories, and have been awarded with a cash prize of $100 each.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. London Photography – London Jubilee by Christie Goldstein

2. Architecture Photography – Ceiling, Palao Guell by Glenn Goldman

3. Fine Art Photography – HARVEST by Kazuki Watanave

4. Nature Photography – Kngfisher by HISAO OSONO

5. People Photography – Practice by Dana Hursey

6. Black & White Photography – The insignificance of man by Marcel van Balken

7. Commercial Photography – Rolls-Royce Wraith #12 by Szymon Brodziak

8. Editorial Photography – The Hill by François Mille

9. Special Category – Micro Mountains and lakes by Gianfranco Merati

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. London Photography – Deserted London by Jose Maria Garcia

2. Architecture Photography – SEGOVIA by Helena GARCIA HUERTAS

3. Fine Art Photography – Climate change by Marc Olthoff

4. Nature Photography – Beautiful Buckle Whale by Peter Voss

5. People Photography – Indigenous Kids by Peter Voss

6. Black & White Photography – Distorted by H.H.van.den.Ham

7. Editorial Photography – The Human Fire by Antonio Denti

Kindly visit the London Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://londonphotographyawards.com/.

“The remarkable growth in quality and significance of the submissions has left me awestruck, and I believe that the entire world deserves to experience the wonders portrayed in these images,” expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The impact of such exceptional photography on the industry is undeniable, and we are thrilled to showcase the talent of these extraordinary individuals through the profound admiration of our respected jurors.”

Grand Jury Panel

IAA has established a rigorous set of standards for selecting jurors to ensure that only the most experienced and knowledgeable professionals are invited to participate in the evaluation process. These jurors have been carefully selected to identify the most deserving candidates to be awarded. The panel comprises several distinguished experts from around the world, such as Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Benny Lau (Hong Kong S.A.R., China), Gigi Chung (United States), Jean-Thomas Bédard (Canada), Jai Thakur (India), and Lillian Liu (Canada), among others.

“As the photography industry continues to evolve, the impact of this powerful medium remains undeniable. The extraordinary accomplishments of photographers around the world demonstrate the incredible potential of the art form,” stated Thomas. “The art of photography is about expressing a unique perspective and vision through the lens, and the London Photography Awards is the representation of recognition in the field.”

Apart from London Photography Awards, its’ sister award, the European Photography Awards is currently still calling for entries, with sufficient room left to embrace the photographic brilliance of universal photographers.

About London Photography Awards

The London Photography Awards is an international competition for honouring photographers whom convey their creativity via the photographic medium. It celebrates and recognises excellence in photography worldwide, advocating those who bring ideas to life, with their timeless imagery and ingenuity.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.