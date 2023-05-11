Executive Coach Doug Thorpe to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RICHMOND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Leadership development is a journey. It’s a lifelong experience that you never can perfect, but you can always improve.” This is the inspirational journey of our guest Doug Thorpe.

Doug Thorpe is an executive coach and business advisor that works for Midcap Companies. In addition to working, nationally, he is also respected for his podcast titled Leadership Powered By Common Sense and has authored a number of books related to executive coaching.

“My interest in executive coaching started many years ago when I created my own personal passion to be a better leader,” recalls Doug. “I was the only child of a single mom. She started a business while I was still in school. Her wisdom was to surround me with mentors and introduce me to the concept of mentorship. That had a huge impact in my life. Still to this day, I seek and work with mentors.”

“Early on in my career, I was commissioned as an Army officer,” adds Doug. “I served for about six years and did a lot of work leading large teams. I left the Army and went to work for a large regional bank which ultimately merged into Chase Bank. I had a twenty-year career there and was exposed to companies of all sizes. I watched the privately-owned companies either rise or fall on the willingness of the owner to make some personal changes along the way. That piqued my interest to study that. I discovered that there was a pivot point: some founders made the change while others did not. Those that did not change: their companies stalled and ultimately failed. When I took an early retirement from banking, I became a consultant. Ultimately, after some research, I became an executive coach.”

Doug’s executive coaching services entail working one-on-one or in small groups with executives who have responsibilities for companies and/or teams. He helps them uncover their strengths as a manager or leader, and to also help them find opportunities to grow in areas where they have a weakness. It’s also a personal development journey to help people be more effective leaders and create better influence and impact in their work. His organization also does stakeholder check-ins to see if any progress is being made. He works either directly with the owner/founder or leaders of executive teams. He primarily works with companies with an annual revenue of $3 million to $5 million, all the way up to over $100 million.

“My focus is helping people build their awareness between leadership and management,” adds Doug. “Management is about process. Leadership is about people.”

One of Doug’s biggest concerns is how people, especially those promoted to leadership positions. “It may be the best salesperson, the best account representative, the best support associate, the smartest engineer, and they make them a team leader or manager,” explains Doug. “They don’t give them any preparation for taking on the role. It’s a real struggle as they never had that kind of experience. Ultimately, you can’t just keep pushing the process, but instead to think about the people. I’m here to help make that transition successful.”

Doug is also proud to announce his signature Cover Your Bases Program. The next session begins this spring of 2023.

Begun about two years ago, Doug also hosts a podcast titled Leadership Powered By Common Sense. “It’s a platform where I have guests on the show and we talk about anything and everything that could impact those owner/founder/leaders that might need new ideas or new insights or just inspired thought about what to do next in their business,” elaborates Doug. “My guests typically have great backstories on how they made a life change and made a choice to go in a different direction. We cover everything from A to Z.”

Doug has also written a number of books. His first book, The Uncommon Commodity, according to Doug is written for first-time managers. “It’s for people that have been promoted in a company and have been given management responsibility for the first time,” adds Doug. “It’s a collection of tips and ideas on five different segments of likely challenges.”

“The Exit Strategy Handbook is my latest release,” explains Doug “Just out April 30th, in this book I provide a summary of my thirty plus years of entrepreneurship and banking to map out a plan for helping business founders plot a course for successful exit from their businesses.”

“Trust at Work is a collaborative effort with business partner Roger Ferguson,” mentions Doug. “He and I wrote the book together. It’s a model that we teach and train for teams at work. It creates a framework on how to build trust, not only for your team but also for company culture.”

STRIVE for Job Search Success, another significant book written by Doug, was written because of the 2008 housing bust. “It features a six-part model that we perfected to accelerate the job search and to create personal satisfaction for the work that you find to do,” adds Doug.

“The world is hurting for good, effective leadership,” concludes Doug. “Leadership is not limited to people who have titles in companies. Anybody can be a leader at home or in the community. Whether it’s volunteering or simple community activities, the world needs good leaders and people need to step up and try to be part of that for the greater good. Don’t turn off your thinking about the possibility of being a good leader, just because you don’t have a particular job title. We can all learn more about being better leaders in the life we live and for the good of those around us.”

