2023 LIT Talent Awards Proudly Presents the LIT of the Year and Category Winners of the Year for Season 1

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to announce the winners of Season 1 of the 2023 LIT Talent Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to announce the winners of Season 1 of the 2023 LIT Talent Awards, a global celebration of exceptional talent in the entertainment industry. With over 25 countries represented and hundreds of entries across categories including music, music video, film, dance, video, and influencers, the award recognizes the most outstanding performers and creators from around the world, including United States, Italy, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Spain, Greece, and beyond, these winners represent the pinnacle of talent excellence, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

2023 LIT of the Year:

Machine by Meg Pfeiffer & Luca Stricagnoli

The 2023 LIT Talent Awards has officially declared the victors of this year's competition, after a meticulous evaluation of the exceptional submissions. The esteemed title of 2023 LIT of the Year has been awarded to Meg Pfeiffer & Luca Stricagnoli with the entry titled “Machine”, who has been honored with a LITO Statuette and an honorable certificate - a prestigious recognition that signifies the pinnacle of LIT's accolades.

2023 Category Winners of the Year

In addition to the LIT Winner of the Year, the top-performing entries in each of the available categories have been selected as the Category Winners of the Year. These exceptional winners are:

1. LIT Music – Letter From God (Chamado) by Sony Music

2. LIT Music – Demon by LiFi Media Production, LLC

3. LIT Songwriting – Broken Dreams by Chris Broom

4. LIT Film – Your Vibe, Your Tribe! By SEMIO Productions

5. LIT Influencers – Leyes: Best Entrepreneur Influencer by Leyes Media

6. LIT Dance – Paloma Leyes: Best Female Dancer by Leyes Media

Some other notable entrants that have displayed the pinnacles of talent in this entertainment award, including Orchestra Fuego Productions LLC, LiFi Media Production, LLC, Chris Broom, Leyes Media, Sony Music, Marcus Hernandez, Stephanie K and many others.

Kindly visit the LIT Talent Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://littalentawards.com/.

“It is my utmost honor to recognize the incredible talents and performances submitted, where your craft have truly left us in awe, and we are humbled to have the privilege of showcasing your work to the world!” Exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA. “Our jurors were blown away by such exceptional submissions, and not only have they left a lasting impact, but even have the potential to change the entertainment industry forever.”

Grand Jury Panel

The LIT Talent Awards Grand Jury Panel is a carefully selected group of experts in their respective disciplines of the entertainment industry. With a commitment to providing unbiased evaluations, each member has been handpicked based on professional merits. The esteemed panel includes industry-renowned names such as Anaya Kunst, Nicki Kris, Natalie Jean, Reiko Nomura, Sophia Agranovich, Brendan Amoruso, Shumile, and many more, who bring their expertise and years of experience to the judging process.

“At LIT, we are proud to witness groundbreaking performances that are poised to bring about a new era of change and transformation in the world of entertainment,” said Thomas Brandt. “We cannot wait to see where these talents and visions will take the industry, and we are proud to have played a crucial part in such a journey.”

The 2023 LIT Talent Awards: Season 2 is presently inviting talented entertainers worldwide to submit their entries, with the objective of honoring the highest levels of achievement in talent and entertainment. The Early Bird deadline for submissions is June 21, 2023, and the winners’ announcement is scheduled for November 10, 2023.

About LIT Talent Awards

The LIT Talent Awards is a prestigious performance arts awards program that is leading the charge to celebrate, honor and recognize music, film, video, influencer and global talents found in all aspects of the entertainment industry. With the existence of the awards program, the IAA holds a steadfast commitment to raising the industry bar found in these establishments and placing them within the hall of fame amongst world-renowned talents and studios.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.