Jatheon Technologies Announces Automated Migration Tool

Jatheon Technologies Inc. has announced the launch of Jatheon Auto Migrator, a tool used for the automated migration of customer legacy data.

JAM is a game-changer in the realm of migration, ensuring a seamless and rapid transition to our archiving system, and a stress-free migration experience for our customers.” — Marko Dinic, CEO at Jatheon

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery for regulated industries has announced the launch of Jatheon Auto Migrator, a tool used for the automated migration of customer legacy data.

Jatheon Auto Migrator (JAM) is a proprietary, advanced tool designed to streamline the migration process of customer historical email into Jatheon’s archiving system. JAM revolutionizes data migration by eliminating customer effort, minimizing errors, accelerating the process, and reducing manual work.

With JAM, customers can now enjoy a hassle-free data migration experience. The tool automates the entire process, minimizing the need for customer involvement. Manual data migration is prone to errors, which can lead to data loss or corruption. JAM ensures a flawless transition by leveraging cutting-edge algorithms and intelligent mapping techniques. The tool validates and verifies every piece of data, leaving no room for errors. JAM also accelerates the migration process, significantly reducing the time required to transfer massive volumes of email data. Finally, it eliminates the need for extensive manual work, allowing organizations to allocate their resources more efficiently.

“At Jatheon, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify the data management process for our customers," said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon. "Data migration can often be a complex and time-consuming task, requiring significant effort and resources from organizations. Jatheon recognizes the challenges faced by its customers when transitioning from legacy systems to modern data archiving solutions. JAM is a game-changer in the realm of migration, ensuring a seamless and rapid transition to our archiving system, and a stress-free migration experience for our customers.”

To learn more about Jatheon and how it can help your organization streamline data archiving, compliance, and ediscovery, visit https://jatheon.com/products/cloud-email-archiving-solutions/.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.