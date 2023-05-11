Emord Calls for Legal Action to Defend Loudoun Parents
U.S. Senate Candidate and Constitutional Lawyer Jonathan Emord Calls for Legal Action Against “Love Warriors” Group
We cannot allow law and order to be destroyed at the hands of radical leftists intent on using brute force to silence those whose views they oppose”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At a public forum the evening of May 10 in Clifton, Virginia, U.S. Senate Candidate Jonathan Emord responded to news reports about threats against Loudoun County parents by members of an online group called “Love Warriors.” Emord demanded immediate legal action to investigate and, upon proof of a crime, bring charges against members of the group for conspiracy to violate the civil rights of Virginia parents.
— Jonathan W. Emord, Candidate for US Senate
Emord called upon Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland to investigate and enforce 18 U.S.C. § 241 (Conspiracy against rights) and Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares to investigate and enforce Virginia Code Section 24.2-1015 (conspiracy against rights of citizens). Those sections make it a felony for two or more people to conspire to injure, murder, or intimidate a citizen for exercising their constitutional rights. Members of the “Love Warriors” threatened violence against Loudoun County parents for exercising their First Amendment rights to protest the actions of the Loudoun County School Board.
Several staffers and aides to Loudoun County School Board members, candidates for Loudoun County School Board, and a campaign staffer for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj participated in the online chats wherein the threats of violence against parents were made. Reports by WJLA, News 7’s Nick Minoc exposed the threats based on thousands of pages of chats supplied by a whistleblower. Three Loudoun County Parents appeared in a News 7 broadcast to discuss the threats made against them: Mark Winn, Elicia Brand, and Scott Mineo. Each had appeared at school board meetings or made public comments critical of the Loudoun County School Board. Scott Mineo lost his job because of statements made against his exercise of First Amendment rights, which were communicated to his employer.
“When two or more people conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, intimidate, prevent, or hinder a citizen in the free exercise or enjoyment of constitutional rights or legal privileges, they commit a federal and a state felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison,” said constitutional lawyer and U.S. Senate candidate Emord. “We must ensure that those responsible for conspiring to harm Virginia citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights are held strictly accountable,” he said. “They must be investigated and prosecuted where warranted. They must not be allowed to make good on their threats of violence.”
“We cannot count upon the anti-incarceration Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj to perform her duties, so the Attorney Generals should intervene.” Moreover, he said, “Local law enforcement should protect those threatened and their families and should be on alert to interdict any acts of violence against them.” Finally, those threatened should pursue civil remedies against the offending parties.
“We cannot allow law and order to be destroyed at the hands of radical leftists intent on using brute force to silence those whose views they oppose,” Emord said.
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 38 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
