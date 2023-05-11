Global Enterprise Partners launches its first office in Japan
The specialist STEM staffing firm, a division of SThree PLC, welcomes its first office in the APAC region based in Tokyo, Japan
This is an exciting time for SThree’s business in Japan and is a big step forward in achieving our goals of being the top STEM recruitment business in the country”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Enterprise Partners (GEP) has officially launched its first office in Japan. The launch of the Tokyo office sees GEP, a specialist enterprise technology staffing agency, capitalise on the strong opportunities it has identified across Japan and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
On announcing the launch of the new location for GEP, Global Enterprise Partners’ founder Nicholas Tsappis said: "We are excited to see the impact this additional investment will have as we look to accelerate the growth of our business in Japan and the wider Asia Pacific region."
GEP has an established business in APAC, with more than 20 clients in the region. The Tokyo office, also the firm’s first in APAC, will bring its consultants closer to that client base. GEP is a division of global STEM recruitment specialist SThree, its brands Huxley, Progressive Recruitment, Real Staffing and Computer Futures also have offices in Tokyo.
Christopher Reilly, Managing Director – Japan, SThree commented: “This is an exciting time for SThree’s business in Japan and is a big step forward in achieving our goals of being the top STEM recruitment business in the country.’
The launch of GEP in Tokyo solidifies SThree's commitment to placing sought-after specialists with dynamic organisations across the globe. GEP is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of SThree’s Japanese business.
Notes to Editors
Global Enterprise Partners is a specialist enterprise technology recruitment agency, which places freelancers in global and local SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce projects. Its network reaches all major technology hubs across the world and is geared to provide compliant recruitment solutions for IT projects.
Global Enterprise Partners is a division of SThree Plc, a leading international staffing company.
