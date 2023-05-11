Microgrid Controller Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Microgrid Controller Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Microgrid Controller Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s microgrid controller market forecast, the microgrid controller market size is predicted to reach $10.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9%.
The growth in the microgrid controller market is due to growing investments by various governments in microgrid projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest microgrid controller market share. Major microgrid controller market companies include Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.
Global Microgrid Controller Market Segments
•By Connectivity: Grid Connected, Off-Grid
•By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services
•By End User: Commercial And Industrial, Remote Areas, Military, Government Utilities, Institutes And Campuses, Healthcare
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A microgrid controller is a system that controls the microgrid and determines when and how to connect to and disconnect from the grid. The primary function of a microgrid controller is to automate and control all microgrid components and macro grid interconnections in order to meet electricity demand while maintaining stable operational conditions.
