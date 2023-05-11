Hip-Hop artist Saukar headed to surgery to fix complications from aortic dissection
Rapper getting aortic stent procedure to prevent further dissection
Undergoing this procedure, I want to just alert the Hip-Hop community regarding the seriousness of taking care of your health.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a major aortic dissection emergency surgery, the Date Night rapper, Saukar, is under going another surgery to help prevent further problems. He will be having a aortic stent performed at Cleveland Clinic today, which is can be a standard procedure for people who have a history of heart disease.
— Saukar
“I feel good going under the knife today, but definitely a little nervous. Undergoing this procedure, I want to just alert the Hip-Hop community regarding the seriousness of taking care of your health.”
In 2019, Saukar was almost a fatality, as he had to be careflighted to the University of Cincinnati for an aortic dissection. With a survival rate of less than six percent, people who have aortic dissections rarely live. Today’s procedure will not be as intensive as Saukar has been recovering quicker than expected.
The artsist has been busy this year releasing new music singles every week on all streaming platforms invluding an upcoming single “Hey Momma” to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend.
