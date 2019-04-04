Hip-Hop Artist Saukar announces Greatest Hits compilation coming in May

Greatest Hits Vol 1 & 2: Hip-Hop vs. Rap

Saukar, hip-hop artist from Grand Rapids, MI will be releasing the a compilation that spans over 20 years of independent composition & production.

DAYTON, OH, US, April 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heatholders Music Association recording artist Saukar will be releasing a catalogued compilation of his previous unreleased & released material. This compilation celebrates his 20th year in creating music as a rapper, producer, & engineer. The release date will be May 1st, 2019.

Subtitled "Hip-Hop vs. Rap", this release will provide music that contains 40 songs... half that have a more boom-bap feel with in depth & braggadocio lyrics and the other half that are more radio-friendly with romantic & dance oriented verses. All songs have been composed, produced & engineered by Saukar and also features his special team of co-artists such as Jamal Shane from Intended Hit and Esake from New Breed (Appleton, WI).

The compilation will be available through all major streaming services such as Tidal, iTunes, Deezer & Spotify as well as a physical copy that will be available on Saukar's website. To listen to what type of songs may be included, the artists's work can also be found on Bandcamp.



