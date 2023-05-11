Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento Kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month at Sacramento Event

Volunteers of the Sacramento Chapter of CCHR CCHR Chapter Director Jim Van Hill Informing parents Volunteers and event attendees at the CCHR Information booth

Sacramento CCHR Chapter attends local event and passes out information to raise parent's awareness of the dangers associated with Psychiatric drugging of kids.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sacramento Chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights attended the Annual Kids Day in the Park event in Rancho Cordova held on April 29th to Kick off mental Health Awareness Month (May) where they handed out hundreds of booklets and documentary materials to inform parents about the current state of mental health. They recognize the month in a way that promotes informed consent. The event brings parents and kids out to attend various activities and games for kids as well as a health fair section with related groups which included CCHR.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a nonprofit mental health watchdog, responsible for helping to enact more than 180 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive practices. CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.

Part of CCHR’s efforts are to warn parents of the mental health drugs used on kids, who are many times not fully informed of the effects and efficacy of this approach to mental health. CCHR shares a deep concern for this drug approach on kids with developing brains and the long terms effects. “Kids need to be allowed to grow up and learn from their experiences and perceive the world they live in, unclouded by the effects of these drugs” – says Jim Van Hill the local Chapter Director in Sacramento. We would advocate that true mental health would be a heightened sense of awareness, precise perceptions and an ability to discern qualities that are highly unlikely to be achieved in a drugged state.

From psycho-stimulants such as Ritalin to Anti-Depressants and Anti-Psychotics - parents are often misled to believe that their child may have a chemical imbalance despite the fact that there are no reliable tests to diagnose a chemical imbalance in the brain.

There have been 61 warnings from nine countries (Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States) warning that ADHD drugs cause harmful side effects. Just a few of the many warnings of these drugs include the following;

• cardiovascular disorders, death or sudden death, heart problems, mania or psychosis, depression, hallucinations, hostility or aggression, addiction or dependence, suicide risk or attempts

Ref: https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/stimulantsideeffects

Add to this another 151 drug regulatory agency warnings from 11 countries warning that antidepressants cause harmful side effects with just a sampling of these side effects causing:

• Heart problems, blood pressure changes or high or low blood pressure, birth defects, hostility or aggression, agitation, liver problems, withdrawal reactions, abnormal bleeding, self-harm.

Ref: https://www.cchrint.org/psychiatric-drugs/antidepressantsideeffects

“We have a deep concern for the health and welfare of kids and are here to help inform parents so they understand the risks and know what to do when faced with a decision to drug their child” added Van Hill.

“We have a number of resources and documentary’s we have put together to offer knowledge where parents can go to get information that can accurately inform parents of their rights and the knowledge they deserve to make informed choices.”

CCHR was co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus Dr. Thomas Szasz at a time when patients were being

warehoused in institutions and stripped of all constitutional, civil and human rights.

For more information about them visit them on their websites at;

www.cchr.org and www.cchrint.org

