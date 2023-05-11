Invoke Validated as a Premier Azure Arc Partner
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, as a premier Azure Arc partner, offers solutions to support the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.
As a verified partner in the Azure Arc System Integration Program, Invoke is proud to be at the forefront of extending Azure's monitoring & security capabilities to on-premise and Multi-Cloud systems.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been validated as a premier Azure Arc partner, an ecosystem that offers customers validated solutions to support the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.
As a validated, premier Azure Arc Partner, Invoke published the Multi-cloud Threat Check Assessment (3-Week Assessment) to the Azure Hybrid Partner Catalog, an engagement that helps organizations gain insights on active threats and vulnerabilities related to their Azure or multi-cloud workloads.
With the Azure Arc Validation Program, customers can access solutions with enterprise performance and scale to deploy and operate Arc Services their data services across their entire estate, as well as with the assurance of ongoing testing, engineering-level collaboration as well as enterprise-grade support from trusted partners such as Invoke.
“As a verifying partner in the Azure Arc System Integration Program, Invoke is proud to be at the forefront of extending Azure's powerful monitoring and security capabilities to on-premises and Multi-Cloud systems. We are honored to be trusted in the market and will continue to deliver innovative solutions that leverage Microsoft Azure as the control plane, helping our customers achieve greater efficiency and security in their hybrid cloud environments,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
Today, companies struggle to control and govern increasingly complex environments that extend across data centers, multiple clouds, and edge. Each environment and cloud possess its own set of management tools, and new DevOps and ITOps operational models can be hard to implement across resources. Azure Arc simplifies governance and management by delivering a consistent multi-cloud and on-premises management platform.
As one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 9 Gold Competencies, and 7 Specializations, Invoke’s experts help customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud.
A Top 10 Microsoft Security Partner in the United States, Invoke empowers customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud. As a solution-designated Microsoft Gold Partner with seven specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and professional services delivery alignment with your business goals.
